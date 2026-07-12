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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Was Target of 'Very Specific' Iranian Assassination Plot, Ambassador Mike Huckabee Claims

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Source: mega

Mike Huckabee claimed Israeli intelligence warned the U.S. of a 'very specific' Iranian plot targeting Donald Trump.

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July 12 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump was the target of a "very specific" Iranian assassination plot uncovered by Israeli intelligence, according to U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Huckabee said Israeli officials alerted the United States to the alleged threat, though Trump later disputed the claim, saying he has long been a target of Iran.

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Israeli Intelligence Warning

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image of The ambassador said Israel shared the alleged assassination intelligence with U.S. officials but declined to provide additional details.
Source: mega

The ambassador said Israel shared the alleged assassination intelligence with U.S. officials but declined to provide additional details.

"This week, Israeli intelligence tipped off our side, the president, and our officials that there was a very specific plot that was designed to take out President Trump," Huckabee said, per i24News.

When asked whether the alleged threat prompted Trump to leave Turkey aboard a former presidential aircraft instead of the new Boeing jet recently offered by Qatar, Huckabee refused to speculate.

"I can only speak about what's in the public reports, and that is that there was a plot, and Israeli intelligence picked it up and shared it with the United States. That is all I can add," he said.

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Questions Over the Threat

image of Some U.S. officials reportedly questioned the credibility of the intelligence, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Source: mega

Some U.S. officials reportedly questioned the credibility of the intelligence, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Despite Huckabee's claims, not everyone in Washington was convinced the intelligence was credible.

According to The Wall Street Journal, some U.S. officials questioned the reliability of the information provided by Israel.

They reportedly believed Israeli officials may have shared the alleged assassination threat in an effort to persuade the Trump administration to resume war with Iran.

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Donald Trump Pushes Back

image of Donald Trump disputed the idea that Israel uncovered anything new, saying he has been on Iran's 'blacklist' for years.
Source: mega

Donald Trump disputed the idea that Israel uncovered anything new, saying he has been on Iran's 'blacklist' for years.

Trump also appeared to distance himself from the suggestion that Israel had uncovered a previously unknown threat.

During a phone interview with the New York Post on July 10, the president rejected the notion that Israeli intelligence had discovered anything new.

"No, no. Israel didn't discover anything. I've been at the top of Iran's blacklist for a long time," Trump said, per the outlet.

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Donald Trump Issues Dire Warning to Iran

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image of Donald Trump recently warned Iran that '1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded' if it ever attempted to assassinate him.
Source: mega

Donald Trump recently warned Iran that '1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded' if it ever attempted to assassinate him.

Trump recently revealed how he would respond if Iran or anyone acting on its behalf attempted to carry out an assassination.

In a lengthy Truth Social post shared on July 10, the president claimed the U.S. military was already prepared to launch a devastating retaliation against the Islamic Republic if such a scenario unfolded.

"1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!" Trump wrote.

He went on to claim military orders had already been issued, adding the United States was "ready, willing, and able" to wage a sustained campaign that would "completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran" for up to one year, with the option to extend the operation if necessary.

Trump concluded the post, writing, "PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!" before signing off with, "President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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