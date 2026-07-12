Donald Trump Was Target of 'Very Specific' Iranian Assassination Plot, Ambassador Mike Huckabee Claims

"This week, Israeli intelligence tipped off our side, the president, and our officials that there was a very specific plot that was designed to take out President Trump," Huckabee said, per i24News.

When asked whether the alleged threat prompted Trump to leave Turkey aboard a former presidential aircraft instead of the new Boeing jet recently offered by Qatar, Huckabee refused to speculate.

"I can only speak about what's in the public reports, and that is that there was a plot, and Israeli intelligence picked it up and shared it with the United States. That is all I can add," he said.