Trump's Eerie Warning: Prez Declares '1000 Missiles' Are Aimed at Iran Should Rogue Nation Attempt to Assassinate Him
July 11 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, should the enemy nation try to assassinate him, RadarOnline.com can report.
The president threatened that there are "1000 missiles" already "locked and loaded" and targeted at the Islamic Republic should they or anyone else attempt to follow through on recent reports of a planned assassination.
Trump Issues Dire Late Night Warning
As Radar reported, Trump recently admitted he's been on Iran's hit list for a "long time." Both CNN and The Wall Street Journal have recently claimed Israel showed the Trump administration new intel on an alleged Iranian plot to kill the 80-year-old.
Trump fired back in a late-night Truth Social post Friday night, July 10, warning, "1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!"
He also promised a long campaign of revenge and retribution.
"Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran."
The president ended his promise by practically daring Iran to attack, writing, "PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!" before signing off, "President DONALD J. TRUMP."
Trump is 'Number One' on Iran's Target List
Trump recently told reporters a plan is in place should Iran be successful.
"That’s what we're dealing with," he said in an interview with the New York Post. "The only thing is, I’ve left instructions — if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before."
When questioned on reports that Israel may have recently discovered new threats on his life, Trump replied, "No, no. Israel came up with nothing. No, no."
"I’ve been No. 1 (on Iran’s list) for a long time, and it’s the way life is, you know," he continued. "I hope you’ll miss me."
Iran Wants Payback for the Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Reports have put the president in Iran's crosshairs ever since he took out the nation's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a missile attack at the start of his war.
White House counterterrorism official Sebastian Gorka has said Trump has left specific directions to follow in the event he is assassinated.
"There is a letter in the drawer in the Resolute Desk that is addressed to the vice president, should something happen to him," Gorka said, adding if there is any kind of attempted attack, "we have protocols, trust me. Not ones I can discuss, but we have protocols."
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Trump has mentioned a payback plan in the past, promising a global response should he ever be incapacitated.
In February 2025, Trump claimed that if Iran were ever successful in assassinating him, he'd already "left instructions" on a counterattack that should take place in response.
"That would be a terrible thing for them to do, not because of me. If they did that, they would be obliterated. That would be the end," he said at the time. "There won't be anything left."
He expressed a similar sentiment during a sit-down with NewsNation host Katie Pavlich.
"I have very firm instructions," he said. "Anything happens, they’re going to wipe them off the face of this earth."