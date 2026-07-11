EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana 'Threatened to Have Love Rival Camilla Assassinated During Phone Call'

An insider claimed Diana rang Camilla – who has now been Queen for almost four years after marrying King Charles in 2005 after the pair had an affair while the royal was married to Diana – and called her "The Rottweiler" before stating she had sent an assassin to snuff out her life.

And Penny Junor claimed in her book, The Duchess: The Untold Story: "(Diana rang and told Camilla) 'They're outside in the garden. Look out of the window; can you see them?'"

Junor added: "Without saying who was calling, she said, ‘I've sent someone to kill you. They're outside in the garden. Look out of the window – can you see them?'"

Diana is also said to have once left a note for private secretary Patrick Jephson that read: "We know where you are, and so does your wife. I know you're being disloyal to me."