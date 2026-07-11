EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana 'Threatened to Have Love Rival Camilla Assassinated During Phone Call'
July 11 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Despite her public image, Princess Diana was no saint, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite her own fears, the royal family was allegedly plotting to assassinate her after she divorced Prince Charles, according to sources, who claimed she once threatened to have her love rival, Camilla Parker Bowles, killed in a late-night phone call.
Princess Diana's Shocking Calls
An insider claimed Diana rang Camilla – who has now been Queen for almost four years after marrying King Charles in 2005 after the pair had an affair while the royal was married to Diana – and called her "The Rottweiler" before stating she had sent an assassin to snuff out her life.
And Penny Junor claimed in her book, The Duchess: The Untold Story: "(Diana rang and told Camilla) 'They're outside in the garden. Look out of the window; can you see them?'"
Junor added: "Without saying who was calling, she said, ‘I've sent someone to kill you. They're outside in the garden. Look out of the window – can you see them?'"
Diana is also said to have once left a note for private secretary Patrick Jephson that read: "We know where you are, and so does your wife. I know you're being disloyal to me."
A devastating portrait of a wilful and manipulative princess also emerged from her former private secretary, Patrick Jephson.
He describes in his book, Shadows of A Princess, Diana referring to the Duke of Edinburgh as "Stavros," mocking his Greek roots, and said at one point her royal jewelry was seen as a reward for "years of purgatory with this f------ family"
The book suggests nevertheless, that "a small handful of sugar lumps" could have wooed her back to the royal family.
She "did not set out to rebel" after her divorce from Charles Jephson said.
He added: "What in the end was seen as her disaffection was what she did to compensate for a chronic feeling of rejection".
Marriage in Crisis
His book claims Diana found the royal family emotionally cold and unfriendly and became increasingly reckless in her behavior, taking a string of lovers and becoming paranoid about plots to bug her conversations or even assassinate her.
The author claims she told him the letter from the Queen in 1995, telling her and Charles to get a divorce following Diana's infamous Panorama interview, was the first note her mother-in-law had ever sent her.
Jephson also reveals the princess told him she had confronted Camilla Parker-Bowles at a party and asked her to leave Charles alone, but had received a stony response which left her in tears.
The princess' former secretary for more than seven years until January 1996 also watched the breakdown of her marriage and was instrumental in handling the divorce.
The author claimed his book would give a more rounded portrait of the princess than previous publications and that it would be "entirely positive" for her sons, Princes William and Harry.
Dark Final Portrait
He was originally seconded from the Royal Navy to work for the royals, and went on to run a public relations consultancy and lived in Fulham, south-west London.
He claims Diana once exulted in accusing Tiggy Legge-Bourke, her sons' nanny – whom she also suspected Charles was sleeping with – at a party of having had an abortion.
And Jephson claims she sent him and other staff members hurtful messages by pager.
But he stressed: "For all the squandered chances, the stupidity, the occasional downright wickedness, there was something heroic about her just as there was something essentially brutal about those gathered against her."