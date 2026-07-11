EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Secret Finance Files — Radar's Forensic Audit Reveals the Bizarre and 'Corrupt' Ways MAGA Leader is Now Raking in $200 Every HOUR
July 11 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is generating extraordinary wealth while serving as US president, with financial disclosures revealing billions in income from cryptocurrency, branded merchandise and licensing deals, prompting critics to question the scale of his commercial empire and describe parts of it as emblematic of what they call a corrupt system.
RadarOnline.com has carried out a forensic audit of mandatory financial disclosures released at the end of June, which showed moneybags Trump, 80, reported a total income of $2.2billion during 2025, including $1.4 billion from cryptocurrency ventures.
Millions Keep Rolling In For Trump
The filings also detailed bizarre details about the millions earned from watches, books, Bibles, guitars, sneakers, and fragrances licensed under his name, while critics argued the figures illustrate unprecedented private earnings by a sitting president. Supporters countered Trump built a global brand long before entering politics and continues to profit legally from licensing agreements.
Jordan Libowitz, of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said: "In the first term, Donald Trump was bringing in a shocking amount of money, but it all seems small potatoes compared with the amount of money he is bringing in now."
He added, "We're only getting a part of the story here. We don't know exact numbers on some of the things. We don't know some of the specifics of where the money is coming from. And we don't know how much he's paying in taxes on it, so there's a lot that he is intentionally leaving to mystery."
One source familiar with Trump's business interests told us: "The disclosures show just how many different revenue streams now flow through the Trump brand. Critics will inevitably call it corrupt because of the sheer scale, while supporters see it as proof that his commercial appeal remains unmatched."
Trump's Hourly Fortune
We can reveal Trump has been earning the equivalent of about $200 an hour as president during a 40-hour work week.
This is while earning the equivalent of roughly $1.1million an hour from his private businesses.
Much of his massive cryptocurrency-linked income comes from trading a digital asset to someone and receiving cash in return – or money he has trousered from investments.
Branded Empire Grows
The filings revealed Trump earned $4.7million from Trump-branded watches, including a sold-out limited edition featuring pieces of the blue suit and red tie he wore for his 2023 booking photograph at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.
Just 50 of the $2,999 watches were produced, with the dial containing fabric from the outfit, alongside an onyx face and 18K gold plating.
The documents also showed Trump received $208,486 from sales of the Greenwood Bible, more than $35,000 from licensed guitars, and $67,000 in royalties from Trump-branded sneakers and fragrances.
Three books generated more than $3million in royalties during the year, adding to his growing portfolio of licensing income.
According to the disclosures, some watch earnings related to previous years had been inadvertently omitted from an earlier filing before being included in the latest report.
Libowitz also questioned whether the full picture had emerged because Trump remains the only president elected since Richard Nixon not to release his tax returns.
He said the disclosures represented only a partial snapshot of the president's finances.
Crypto researcher Molly White said: "Every day there's at least one headline that would be jaw-dropping in other circumstances, and people have just become kind of numb to it. I think people just at this point have sort of thrown up their hands and say Trump's a grifter – of course he's grifting, that's what he does."
Another source familiar with Trump's licensing arrangements said: "Whether people admire it or criticize it, the Trump name continues to command enormous commercial value, and these filings demonstrate just how lucrative that brand has become."