EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Secret Finance Files — Radar's Forensic Audit Reveals the Bizarre and 'Corrupt' Ways MAGA Leader is Now Raking in $200 Every HOUR

RadarOnline.com has carried out a forensic audit of mandatory financial disclosures released at the end of June, which showed moneybags Trump, 80, reported a total income of $2.2billion during 2025 , including $1.4 billion from cryptocurrency ventures .

Donald Trump is generating extraordinary wealth while serving as US president, with financial disclosures revealing billions in income from cryptocurrency, branded merchandise and licensing deals, prompting critics to question the scale of his commercial empire and describe parts of it as emblematic of what they call a corrupt system.

The filings also detailed bizarre details about the millions earned from watches, books, Bibles, guitars, sneakers, and fragrances licensed under his name, while critics argued the figures illustrate unprecedented private earnings by a sitting president. Supporters countered Trump built a global brand long before entering politics and continues to profit legally from licensing agreements.

Jordan Libowitz, of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said: "In the first term, Donald Trump was bringing in a shocking amount of money, but it all seems small potatoes compared with the amount of money he is bringing in now."

He added, "We're only getting a part of the story here. We don't know exact numbers on some of the things. We don't know some of the specifics of where the money is coming from. And we don't know how much he's paying in taxes on it, so there's a lot that he is intentionally leaving to mystery."

One source familiar with Trump's business interests told us: "The disclosures show just how many different revenue streams now flow through the Trump brand. Critics will inevitably call it corrupt because of the sheer scale, while supporters see it as proof that his commercial appeal remains unmatched."