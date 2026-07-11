Bryan Kohberger's Chilling Murder Blueprint Exposed: Newly Unsealed Records Detail Months of Planning Before He Brutally Slaughtered Four Idaho College Students

Kohberger is currently serving four life sentences for the November 2022 murders of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

While a motive for his massacre has never been revealed, the new court documents paint a picture of a man who knew exactly what he was doing.

On the night of March 20, more than half a year before his crime, Kohberger bought a $130 Amazon digital gift card, despite already having his own active account.

The next morning, the then-27-year-old bought a "KA-BAR Full Size US Marine Corps Fighting Knife" on the online retailer for $86.15. He also bought a knife sharpener from the site for an additional $23.40.

The order was shipped to his parents' home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, where he lived at the time before moving across the country to enroll at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, that July.