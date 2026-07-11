EXCLUSIVE: Cara Delevingne's Near-Death Drugs Horror — How Supermodel Almost Died As She Battled Liquid Ecstasy Addiction

RadarOnline.com can reveal the model, actress, and musician, 33, opened up about the darkest period of her life during a podcast appearance, explaining how dependence on GBL, commonly known as liquid ecstasy, spiraled into a near-fatal overdose after she tried to get sober.

Cara Delevingne came close to dying from a drug overdose during her struggle with addiction and has described the life-threatening ordeal that finally forced her to confront years of substance abuse and begin the long road to recovery.

Delevingne said her almost-fatal drugs incident came after she had begun losing modeling work and was overwhelmed by the emotional consequences of confronting her addiction.

She was revived by paramedics with naloxone after unknowingly taking cocaine she believes had been contaminated with opioids.

A source noted: "Cara has never hidden how difficult recovery has been, but speaking so openly about almost losing her life shows how determined she is to remove the stigma around addiction. She knows her experience could encourage others to seek help before reaching a crisis point."

Delevingne recalled: "It went super quiet. Everyone went very silent. And I knew I needed to get sober, so I medically was weaned off GBL, which probably is the hardest one to come off.

"But I couldn't do it at home. I couldn't deal because the more sober I got, the more I realised how badly I f----- up, and that just was too much."

She added, "So, I couldn't stay sober, and then I overdosed because I think there were opiates in the cocaine I think I'd bought or something.

"I was narcaned (given a dose of naloxone, which reverses the impacts of opioid overdose), was in hospital, and that's really when everything happened because when I woke up.... (It was) the ambulance people. It's heavy. I was being held down by men to a thing, and I didn't know what was happening. It was horrible.

"My girlfriend (had) called the police. The ambulance, police, whatever. Horrible for her."