Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Cardi B
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Blasted — How Singer Has Been Scorched for Controversial Comments on Teen Killer Karmelo Anthony's Conviction

cardi b backlash karmelo anthony comments
Source: Texas Dept of Criminal Justice / MEGA

Cardi B faces backlash after controversial comments about Karmelo Anthony's conviction sparked outrage.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 11 2026, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Cardi B may have overplayed her hand with her stunning reaction to the guilty murder verdict handed to Texas track meet killer Karmelo Anthony, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Grammy winner drew backlash after posting on X about the high school stabber who was sentenced to 35 years for the fatal attack on 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, a competitor from a rival high school, in April 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Cardi Faces Massive Backlash Online

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Cardi B drew backlash after criticizing Karmelo Anthony's murder conviction in a post on X.
Source: Image Press Agency / MEGA

Cardi B drew backlash after criticizing Karmelo Anthony's murder conviction in a post on X.

Article continues below advertisement

Cardi was roasted after ripping the conviction as a racially motivated decision – despite overwhelming video and witness testimony indicating the African-American teen's guilt.

"Wow! Just freakin wow! DISGUSTING… This is not justice, this is trying to make an example!!" She wrote.

The post generated 10 million views with tens of thousands of impressions.

Fox News political commentator Tomi Lahren said, "Yes, the example is, don't stab somebody in the chest. Thanks for playing."

The sensational murder trial turned into a political lightning rod as Anthony's backers painted Metcalf as a white bully targeting a Black competitor and raised more than $600,000 for his defense through a now-deleted GiveSendGo page.

Article continues below advertisement

Verdict Sparks Furious Protests Outside

Article continues below advertisement
Tomi Lahren responded to Cardi's post by saying the verdict showed people should not stab someone in the chest.
Source: Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Tomi Lahren responded to Cardi's post by saying the verdict showed people should not stab someone in the chest.

Article continues below advertisement

Anthony's defense argued he was the victim of intimidation and bullying by the white victim, who was trying to get him to leave his team's tent at the meet – though video evidence seemed to indicate the convicted kid may have overreacted to a shove that came after witnesses said he was asked approximately 15 times to move on.

Witnesses also said Anthony threatened Metcalf, saying, "Touch me and find out," before reaching into his backpack for a folding knife, plunging it once into the victim, according to testimony.

The verdict led to protests outside the Collin County, Texas, courthouse.

"Thirty-five years for self-defense! If [Anthony] was white, we wouldn't even be here today. It never would've had a court, there never would've been no handcuffs, we wouldn't be here today!" one woman shouted after the conviction was handed down.

Article continues below advertisement

Crockett's Comments Spark Outrage

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
beijing spies turtles control ocean

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Chinese Shell Game — Beijing Claims Spies Are Looking to Control the Ocean… With Turtles

rosie odonnell image overhaul driven selfishness

EXCLUSIVE: Rosie O'Donnell's 'Calculated Rehab' — Insiders Insist Comedy Loudmouth's Image Overhaul Was Motivated by Selfishness

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Rep. Jasmine Crockett faced criticism after commenting on Anthony's case during an episode of her podcast.
Source: Collin County Jail/MEGA

Rep. Jasmine Crockett faced criticism after commenting on Anthony's case during an episode of her podcast.

Shockingly, Rep. Jasmine Crockett suggested she, too, would have stabbed Metcalf after the decision on an episode of her podcast. "If a 300-pound man is beating me, like on top of me and beating me down, I'm not limited to fists," she said, seemingly embellishing both the size of the victim and the details of his interaction with Anthony.

Both witness accounts and video footage revealed Metcalf was not on top of Anthony and was not beating him.

The jury took only three hours to convict Anthony, 19, of first-degree murder.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.