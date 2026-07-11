EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Blasted — How Singer Has Been Scorched for Controversial Comments on Teen Killer Karmelo Anthony's Conviction
July 11 2026, Published 9:30 a.m. ET
Cardi B may have overplayed her hand with her stunning reaction to the guilty murder verdict handed to Texas track meet killer Karmelo Anthony, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Grammy winner drew backlash after posting on X about the high school stabber who was sentenced to 35 years for the fatal attack on 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, a competitor from a rival high school, in April 2025.
Cardi Faces Massive Backlash Online
Cardi was roasted after ripping the conviction as a racially motivated decision – despite overwhelming video and witness testimony indicating the African-American teen's guilt.
"Wow! Just freakin wow! DISGUSTING… This is not justice, this is trying to make an example!!" She wrote.
The post generated 10 million views with tens of thousands of impressions.
Fox News political commentator Tomi Lahren said, "Yes, the example is, don't stab somebody in the chest. Thanks for playing."
The sensational murder trial turned into a political lightning rod as Anthony's backers painted Metcalf as a white bully targeting a Black competitor and raised more than $600,000 for his defense through a now-deleted GiveSendGo page.
Verdict Sparks Furious Protests Outside
Anthony's defense argued he was the victim of intimidation and bullying by the white victim, who was trying to get him to leave his team's tent at the meet – though video evidence seemed to indicate the convicted kid may have overreacted to a shove that came after witnesses said he was asked approximately 15 times to move on.
Witnesses also said Anthony threatened Metcalf, saying, "Touch me and find out," before reaching into his backpack for a folding knife, plunging it once into the victim, according to testimony.
The verdict led to protests outside the Collin County, Texas, courthouse.
"Thirty-five years for self-defense! If [Anthony] was white, we wouldn't even be here today. It never would've had a court, there never would've been no handcuffs, we wouldn't be here today!" one woman shouted after the conviction was handed down.
Crockett's Comments Spark Outrage
Shockingly, Rep. Jasmine Crockett suggested she, too, would have stabbed Metcalf after the decision on an episode of her podcast. "If a 300-pound man is beating me, like on top of me and beating me down, I'm not limited to fists," she said, seemingly embellishing both the size of the victim and the details of his interaction with Anthony.
Both witness accounts and video footage revealed Metcalf was not on top of Anthony and was not beating him.
The jury took only three hours to convict Anthony, 19, of first-degree murder.