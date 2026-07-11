EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Blasted — How Singer Has Been Scorched for Controversial Comments on Teen Killer Karmelo Anthony's Conviction

Cardi was roasted after ripping the conviction as a racially motivated decision – despite overwhelming video and witness testimony indicating the African-American teen's guilt.

"Wow! Just freakin wow! DISGUSTING… This is not justice, this is trying to make an example!!" She wrote.

The post generated 10 million views with tens of thousands of impressions.

Fox News political commentator Tomi Lahren said, "Yes, the example is, don't stab somebody in the chest. Thanks for playing."

The sensational murder trial turned into a political lightning rod as Anthony's backers painted Metcalf as a white bully targeting a Black competitor and raised more than $600,000 for his defense through a now-deleted GiveSendGo page.