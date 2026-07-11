EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Chinese Shell Game — Beijing Claims Spies Are Looking to Control the Ocean… With Turtles

Beijing bigshots warn that an "unseen covert war of espionage" is brewing in the seas as rival nations harness wildlife fitted with special sensors to harvest sensitive data "through a variety of new spying devices" and produce underwater maps that could potentially pose a "serious threat" to its national security.

Call it the ultimate shell game – China 's ministry of state security claims foreign espionage and intelligence agencies are monitoring the Communist country's waters by deploying animal spies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

China's Ministry of State Security claimed 'spy turtles' and 'spy fish' were found carrying devices that gathered marine data.

According to a ministry post on the Chinese platform WeChat, "spy turtles" and "spy fish" have been found sporting high-tech devices.

The agency claimed critters were "collecting sensitive marine environmental data such as water temperature, salinity and ocean currents in real time, and transmitting them overseas via satellite," but didn't provide details about where the water-borne spies were supposedly discovered.

The ministry also alleges that it had found buoys "deployed by an overseas marine research institute" that were "equipped with a meteorological sensor package" to track the acoustic signatures of Chinese submarines.

It cautioned that "technical espionage devices to detect the distribution data of China's offshore oil and gas deposits" could impact the country's resource development rights and economic security.