EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: China's New Secret Weapon Exposed as Kung-Fu Robots — And New AI Army Could be Unstoppable

The incredible robotic performance at the Spring Festival Gala, seen by 400 million people, featured human youths demonstrating with lightning-quick robots that looked like the helmeted, bodysuit-wearing heroes out of the hit '90s kids series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

China's jaw-dropping demonstration of humanoid-like robots throwing kung fu kicks and punches as fast as any martial arts expert has stunned experts, who are voicing alarm that the Asian giant is far ahead in AI technology and the mechanical men pose an even greater military threat – as spies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Emily Lathrop of Rand Corporation said Unitree's humanoid robots showcased at the Spring Festival Gala highlight rapid advances in China's robotics capabilities.

The Unitree company's bots were far advanced from last year's batch, which were less mobile and stiffly mechanical in their movements.

Emily Lathrop, an associate engineer at Rand Corporation, said the amazing show was an "impressive demonstration of how far China's humanoid robotics have advanced in the past year."

And a congressional committee chillingly warned that Chinese bots could be a "growing national threat" of Trojan horse-like, secret spies.

Think tank member Eric Schmidt, a former Google boss, notes that Chinese bots brought into the U.S. for supposed commercial use could be secretly controlled to perform "data exfiltration and remote sabotage or manipulation of critical systems."