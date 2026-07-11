EXCLUSIVE: Rosie O'Donnell's 'Calculated Rehab' — Insiders Insist Comedy Loudmouth's Image Overhaul Was Motivated by Selfishness

The liberal loudmouth, who's openly criticized the policies of the Republican POTUS, moved to Ireland in January 2025 with 13-year-old child Clay. But sources suggested The View alum has been freshening up her looks – and advertising her sensitive side – to make herself more attractive to TV audiences.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, O'Donnell, 64, has boasted about her costly face-lift and 50-pound weight loss, and now she's slated to bring her solo show Common Knowledge to NYC later this month.

Sources said the funnylady also made a point of revealing on social media that she'd had an emotional jailhouse reunion with daughter Chelsea [O'Donnell], 28, who's behind bars in Wisconsin on charges of drug possession, child neglect and bail jumping.

Posting a photo of her and the recovering addict, Rosie also gushed about the "unconditional love" of motherhood.