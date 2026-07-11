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Home > Exclusives > Rosie O'Donnell
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EXCLUSIVE: Rosie O'Donnell's 'Calculated Rehab' — Insiders Insist Comedy Loudmouth's Image Overhaul Was Motivated by Selfishness

rosie odonnell image overhaul driven selfishness
Source: MEGA

Insiders claim Rosie O'Donnell's image overhaul was motivated by selfishness.

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July 11 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Gasbag Rosie O'Donnell left America ahead of President Donald Trump's second term – but the former TV talker is missing the limelight and revamping her image as part of a calculated comeback plot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Rosie is telling people she's a changed woman," an insider confided.

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Rosie Unveils Dramatic New Image

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Rosie O'Donnell is set to bring her solo show 'Common Knowledge' to New York City after documenting recent personal changes.
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell is set to bring her solo show 'Common Knowledge' to New York City after documenting recent personal changes.

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The liberal loudmouth, who's openly criticized the policies of the Republican POTUS, moved to Ireland in January 2025 with 13-year-old child Clay. But sources suggested The View alum has been freshening up her looks – and advertising her sensitive side – to make herself more attractive to TV audiences.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, O'Donnell, 64, has boasted about her costly face-lift and 50-pound weight loss, and now she's slated to bring her solo show Common Knowledge to NYC later this month.

Sources said the funnylady also made a point of revealing on social media that she'd had an emotional jailhouse reunion with daughter Chelsea [O'Donnell], 28, who's behind bars in Wisconsin on charges of drug possession, child neglect and bail jumping.

Posting a photo of her and the recovering addict, Rosie also gushed about the "unconditional love" of motherhood.

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Rosie Eyes TV Comeback

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Following a face-lift, O'Donnell hopes to return to television, with 'The View' among the possibilities, according to a source.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Following a face-lift, O'Donnell hopes to return to television, with 'The View' among the possibilities, according to a source.

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The Flintstones star shares Parker, Chelsea, Blake and Vivienne with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter, in addition to Clay, who she adopted with late ex-wife Michelle Rounds.

"The face-lift has coincided with a whole new outlook that's left her wanting to right various wrongs and show the world that she's not this hard-nosed, bad-tempered character," the insider said.

"At the same time, she's convinced there's a place for her in the current TV space. Whether it's back on The View or launching her own talk show – or partnering up with someone like Stephen Colbert."

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Rosie Carefully Rebuilds Her Image

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Sources said O'Donnell has been reconnecting with industry contacts while exploring new television opportunities.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Sources said O'Donnell has been reconnecting with industry contacts while exploring new television opportunities.

According to the source, Rosie is "quietly exploring options" and connecting with contacts who are keeping tabs on opportunities.

The insider added: "But it's important for her image that she's seen to be likeable. So, she was glad to inform her followers about the meeting with Chelsea.

"She'd angrily deny any suggestion that this was calculated or image-focused, but there's no denying it's served a purpose in that respect.

"And Rosie's a very cunning, strategic person who broadcasts things for a reason."

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