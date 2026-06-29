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Home > Exclusives > Cara Delevingne
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EXCLUSIVE: Cara Delevingne's Lethal Drugs Cocktail — How Supermodel Existed on Steady Diet of Coke and Date Rape Substance GHB

cara delevingnes lethal drugs cocktail coke ghb
Source: MEGA

Cara Delevingne's lethal drugs cocktail included cocaine and GHB during her troubled years.

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June 29 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Cara Delevingne is opening up about her drug hell – suffering seizures on a combo of the date rape drug GHB and cocaine, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She hit rock bottom at the 2022 Burning Man festival while using GHB to "effectively knock yourself out" and then cocaine to stay awake.

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Drug Addiction Nearly Killed Cara

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Cara Delevingne said using GHB and cocaine led to seizures after the 2022 Burning Man festival.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Cara Delevingne said using GHB and cocaine led to seizures after the 2022 Burning Man festival.

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"I didn't know how addictive that stuff was," Delevingne said, referring to GHB. "I didn't know that you really had to like medically detox from it. And I started having seizures and that's literally, [the 2022] photos were taken right after I'd had a seizure at Burning Man."

At first, her drug use offered relief from years of emotional turmoil stemming from childhood trauma and long-standing mental health challenges, she said.

"When I first started doing drugs, it was that seeking connection," Delevingne recalled. "And I felt like I found myself, you know?

"It was at a pretty young age I started – because I didn't have money at that point – I started buying drugs to sell them and to do them."

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Burning Man Became Rock Bottom

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Delevingne said her drug use escalated as her personal life unraveled before friends urged her to seek help.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Delevingne said her drug use escalated as her personal life unraveled before friends urged her to seek help.

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Eventually, her career thrived. But the Suicide Squad star says her drug use escalated while her personal life deteriorated and she hit rock bottom at Nevada's Burning Man gathering in 2022.

"I would climb anything and jump off stuff," she recalled. "It felt feral."

After paparazzi photos showing her looking ragged were published, friends urged her to get help.

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Sobriety Journey Changed Everything

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After seeking treatment, Delevingne said a 12-step program helped her address addiction without shame.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

After seeking treatment, Delevingne said a 12-step program helped her address addiction without shame.

"I realized that 12-step treatment was the best thing, and it was about not being ashamed of that," Delevingne, 33, recalled.

"People want my story to be this after-school special where I just say, 'Oh look, I was an addict, and now I'm sober and that's it.' And it's not as simple as that.

"It doesn't happen overnight. Of course, I want things to be instant – but I've had to dig deeper."

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