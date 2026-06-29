EXCLUSIVE: Cara Delevingne's Lethal Drugs Cocktail — How Supermodel Existed on Steady Diet of Coke and Date Rape Substance GHB

She hit rock bottom at the 2022 Burning Man festival while using GHB to "effectively knock yourself out" and then cocaine to stay awake.

Cara Delevingne is opening up about her drug hell – suffering seizures on a combo of the date rape drug GHB and cocaine, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cara Delevingne said using GHB and cocaine led to seizures after the 2022 Burning Man festival.

"I didn't know how addictive that stuff was," Delevingne said, referring to GHB. "I didn't know that you really had to like medically detox from it. And I started having seizures and that's literally, [the 2022] photos were taken right after I'd had a seizure at Burning Man."

At first, her drug use offered relief from years of emotional turmoil stemming from childhood trauma and long-standing mental health challenges, she said.

"When I first started doing drugs, it was that seeking connection," Delevingne recalled. "And I felt like I found myself, you know?

"It was at a pretty young age I started – because I didn't have money at that point – I started buying drugs to sell them and to do them."