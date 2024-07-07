Supermodel Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Sobriety and Her Life-Changing Transformation: 'I Feel Like I've Got My Power Back'
Suicide Squad actress and supermodel Cara Delevingne shared how her journey to sobriety has profoundly transformed her life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 31-year-old celebrity, who struggled with substance abuse, opened up about her past struggles and the positive changes she has experienced since becoming sober.
Approximately two years after a troubling incident at an airport where Delevingne appeared to be under the influence, the model reflected on her past reliance on drugs and alcohol as coping mechanisms.
She candidly told the Sunday Times, "I used to think drugs and alcohol helped me cope…but they didn't, they kept me sad and super depressed."
“I feel like I've got my power back, and I'm not being controlled by other things,” the model added, revealing the first time she got drunk was in 2001 while she was at her aunt's wedding, "I was eight, what a crazy age to get drunk!"
Fans were worried about the young actress's physical and mental state when pictures emerged of her in 2022 looking worse for wear outside Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles after attending a festival.
“It was a stupid decision to go straight from a festival to work," She told the outlet. "I should have waited a day. But it was going to happen to me anyway, there were plenty of photos out there of me looking wasted.”
- Cara Delevingne's Friends Concerned for 'Devastated' Model After Her $7 Million Home Went Up in Flames: Report
- 'Devastated': Cara Delevingne Comforted by Parents in London as LAFD Launches Investigation Into $7 Million Mansion Fire
- Cara Delevingne's $7 Million House Fire: LAFD Launches Investigation to Determine if Arson Played a Role
In 2022, the model took a significant step towards healing by entering rehab, marking a crucial turning point in her life.
Delevingne's journey to sobriety serves as a reminder of the challenges individuals face behind the glamorous facade of the entertainment industry.
The pressures of fame and public scrutiny can often lead to harmful coping mechanisms, highlighting the need for support and understanding within the celebrity community.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Delevingne told The Sun in a chat to promote her new wine: "Nearly two years ago when I got sober, I thought, ‘I probably won’t go out as much, my life’s probably going to change.'"
“And to be honest, I went out way more than before – which is great, apart from when you go out, you drink a hell of a lot of sugar," she continued. “I’d wake up in the morning with a terrible headache, and I was like, ‘What?’"
“I’m sober to be healthy and to be happy. Instead, I feel left with pain.”