Supermodel Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Sobriety and Her Life-Changing Transformation: 'I Feel Like I've Got My Power Back'

The 31-year-old celebrity, who struggled with substance abuse, opened up about her past struggles and the positive changes she has experienced since becoming sober.

Approximately two years after a troubling incident at an airport where Delevingne appeared to be under the influence, the model reflected on her past reliance on drugs and alcohol as coping mechanisms.

She candidly told the Sunday Times, "I used to think drugs and alcohol helped me cope…but they didn't, they kept me sad and super depressed."