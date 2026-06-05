Idaho 4 Bloodbath: Bryan Kohberger's Victims 'Endured High Degree of Pain and Suffering' During Fatal Knife Attack, Newly Released Autopsy Claims
June 5 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Chilling new details in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students by Bryan Kohberger reveal new details of the horror they endured, RadarOnline.com can report.
Kohberger is currently serving four life sentences for the November 2022 murders of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.
Haunting New Findings
Nearly one year after Kohberger was sentenced, autopsy reports for students have been unsealed.
Prosecutors had planned to call Spokane County Chief Medical Examiner Veena Singh as part of their case, before Kohberger shockingly cut a deal to plead guilty. Had they gone to trial, prosecutors wrote in a brief that Singh was to testify the four were subjected to a "high degree of pain and/or suffering prior to their deaths as a result of the injuries inflicted."
Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves
Mogen and Goncalves were found in Mogen's bedroom. According to the report, Goncalves had the most gruesome injuries, with signs she was stabbed 38 times in her scalp, face, neck, chest and upper extremities. She also suffered "blunt force injuries" and "asphyxial injuries."
The autopsy identified evidence that she had been suffocated, with Singh stating, "An unidentified object was placed across Goncalves' mouth."
Blunt force injuries also caused bleeding around her brain and a nasal fracture, along with patterned bruises to her lower face. In addition, one of her teeth had been knocked out, and tooth fragments and clotted blood were found in her oral cavity.
Mogen's autopsy report revealed she suffered 28 stab wounds, with 13 centered around her face and neck. She also had wounds to her scalp, face, neck, chest and upper extremities. The stab wounds were so deep they punctured her liver and lung.
Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle
Chapin was found in a bed, while his girlfriend, Kernodle, was on the floor inside her room. Chapin suffered fewer injuries than the girls in the house, with four wounds to his scalp and neck, one to his chest and 12 to his upper and lower body. One stab wound to his neck penetrated down 7 inches.
"When first viewed, blood is caked over the neck and in the left ear, and dried in smears and rivulets over the face, chest and arms," the autopsy notes.
Kernodle suffered similar stab wounds, along with punctures to the outer table of her skull and perforations of her jugular vein, heart, lung and pulmonary blood vessels.
Hers is the only autopsy that notes some of the injuries may have been defensive wounds, as she apparently tried to fight her attacker, with Singh noting injuries on her face "could be caused by Kernodle fighting and/or holding/touching the knife and/or hand that is holding the knife, causing the injury.”
Kohberger's Capture
Kohberger was arrested at his parents' Pennsylvania home after a nationwide manhunt. He was charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary.
The affidavit revealed details that linked Kohberger to the crime, including DNA found on the knife sheath matching his, his white Hyundai Elantra and his cell phone records.
Shortly before his trial was set to start, Kohberger accepted a plea deal, allowing him to avoid the potential of the death penalty in exchange for life behind bars without the possibility of parole.
Kohberger declined to speak at his sentencing hearing, and his motive for the heinous attack remains unknown.