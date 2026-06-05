Idaho 4 Bloodbath: Bryan Kohberger's Victims 'Endured High Degree of Pain and Suffering' During Fatal Knife Attack, Newly Released Autopsy Claims

Kohberger is currently serving four life sentences for the November 2022 murders of Madison Mogen , 21; Kaylee Goncalves , 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Bryan Kohberger killed four students in November 2022, leaving two of their friends unharmed.

Prosecutors had planned to call Spokane County Chief Medical Examiner Veena Singh as part of their case, before Kohberger shockingly cut a deal to plead guilty. Had they gone to trial, prosecutors wrote in a brief that Singh was to testify the four were subjected to a "high degree of pain and/or suffering prior to their deaths as a result of the injuries inflicted."

Nearly one year after Kohberger was sentenced, autopsy reports for students have been unsealed.

Mogen and Goncalves were found in Mogen's bedroom. According to the report, Goncalves had the most gruesome injuries, with signs she was stabbed 38 times in her scalp, face, neck, chest and upper extremities. She also suffered "blunt force injuries" and "asphyxial injuries."

The autopsy identified evidence that she had been suffocated, with Singh stating, "An unidentified object was placed across Goncalves' mouth."

Blunt force injuries also caused bleeding around her brain and a nasal fracture, along with patterned bruises to her lower face. In addition, one of her teeth had been knocked out, and tooth fragments and clotted blood were found in her oral cavity.

Mogen's autopsy report revealed she suffered 28 stab wounds, with 13 centered around her face and neck. She also had wounds to her scalp, face, neck, chest and upper extremities. The stab wounds were so deep they punctured her liver and lung.