Trump's Chilling Assassination Warning: Prez Claims He 'Left Instructions' to 'Bomb' Iran at 'Levels They've Never Seen' If He's Killed

"That’s what we’re dealing with," he said in an interview with the New York Post. "The only thing is, I’ve left instructions — if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before."

When questioned on reports that Israel may have recently discovered new threats on his life, Trump replied, "No, no. Israel came up with nothing. No, no."

"I’ve been No. 1 (on Iran’s list) for a long time, and it’s the way life is, you know," he continued. "I hope you’ll miss me."