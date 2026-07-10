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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's Chilling Assassination Warning: Prez Claims He 'Left Instructions' to 'Bomb' Iran at 'Levels They've Never Seen' If He's Killed

Donald Trump claimed he left instructions to 'bomb' Iran if he was assassinated.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed he left instructions to 'bomb' Iran if he was assassinated.

July 10 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump has once again claimed that he left detailed instructions to "bomb" Iran if the country was ever successful in assassinating him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Friday, July 10, the POTUS, 80, said that he's been "on their list" for a "long time."

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Donald Trump's Instructions

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Donald Trump said he's been on Iran's 'list' for a 'long time.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he's been on Iran's 'list' for a 'long time.'

"That’s what we’re dealing with," he said in an interview with the New York Post. "The only thing is, I’ve left instructions — if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before."

When questioned on reports that Israel may have recently discovered new threats on his life, Trump replied, "No, no. Israel came up with nothing. No, no."

"I’ve been No. 1 (on Iran’s list) for a long time, and it’s the way life is, you know," he continued. "I hope you’ll miss me."

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Donald Trump Claims He's Iran's 'Number One Target'

During a NATO summit, Donald Trump suggested that he could be killed by Iran.
Source: MEGA

During a NATO summit, Donald Trump suggested that he could be killed by Iran.

This is not the first time Trump has spoken out about the possibility that he could be killed amid the conflict with Iran. During the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, he repeated his belief that he is the Iranian government's "number one target."

"They had leaders, they’re gone. Then they had another set of leaders, they’re gone," he said at the time. "Now they have another set of leaders — they may be gone, who knows?"

"And you know what? I may be gone too," he said. "It’s out all over the place. Because they’re scum."

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Donald Trump's Chilling Warnings

Donald Trump said Iran would be 'obliterated' if he was assassinated.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said Iran would be 'obliterated' if he was assassinated.

Back in 2025, Trump gave a similar eerie warning when discussing potential attempts on his life from Iran.

"If they did that, they would be obliterated," he claimed. "That would be the end. I’ve left instructions. If they do it, they get obliterated. There won’t be anything left."

This past March, Trump also threatened major attacks against Iran.

“Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before," he wrote via Truth Social. "THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”

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Charlie Kirk's Assassination Sparks Concerns

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Charlie Kirk was killed in September 2025.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was killed in September 2025.

This comes after Radar reported that White House aides and officials were allegedly worried that Iran could have been behind Charlie Kirk's assassination.

According to excerpts from Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan's book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, the president's aides were told "that if Iran’s assassins couldn’t get to Trump, their next best option could be the soft targets around him—his children and close allies."

"These briefings had spread intense fear and paranoia on the campaign, paranoia that carried over into the government," the excerpt read.

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich also allegedly described Kirk as a "very visible, very soft target."

Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested the next day and later charged with aggravated murder. He has yet to enter a plea in the case.

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