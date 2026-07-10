EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Savaged by Brits as He Makes Controversial Return to UK — 'No One Cares or Wants Him Here'

Harry arrived in London earlier this week before traveling to the West Midlands, where he visited Birmingham Children's Hospital, attended meetings linked to the Invictus Games Foundation and took part in sporting demonstrations at the National Exhibition Centre.

His wife Meghan Markle, 44, arrived in Britain with their kids Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, after rumors they were staying back in California because of ongoing security concerns.

On Friday, it was confirmed the family had a private reunion with King Charles, 77, following a four-year estrangement.

A source told us: "Harry genuinely throws himself into everything connected with Invictus because it's the one cause that still resonates strongly with him on a personal level. But every time he comes back to Britain, the focus quickly shifts from the veterans to the controversy surrounding him.

"There are still plenty of people who admire the work he's doing for the military community, but equally, there's a large section of the public who feel the damage to his relationship with the UK is too great and simply aren't interested in welcoming him back. He knows opinion remains deeply split, and that's unlikely to change any time soon."