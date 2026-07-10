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EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Savaged by Brits as He Makes Controversial Return to UK — 'No One Cares or Wants Him Here'

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has drawn criticism during his controversial return to the UK.

July 10 2026, Updated 6:43 p.m. ET

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Royal exile Prince Harry has faced a fresh backlash during his latest visit to Britain as critics questioned his return.

During his visit, the Duke of Sussex threw himself into promoting the Invictus Games in Birmingham, where he joked with television presenters, met veterans and hospital patients, and highlighted the work of military charities. RadarOnline.com can reveal the duke, 41, is in the UK as part of the "One Year to Go" celebrations ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

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Harry's UK Return Divides Britain

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Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry visited patients at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Harry arrived in London earlier this week before traveling to the West Midlands, where he visited Birmingham Children's Hospital, attended meetings linked to the Invictus Games Foundation and took part in sporting demonstrations at the National Exhibition Centre.

His wife Meghan Markle, 44, arrived in Britain with their kids Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, after rumors they were staying back in California because of ongoing security concerns.

On Friday, it was confirmed the family had a private reunion with King Charles, 77, following a four-year estrangement.

A source told us: "Harry genuinely throws himself into everything connected with Invictus because it's the one cause that still resonates strongly with him on a personal level. But every time he comes back to Britain, the focus quickly shifts from the veterans to the controversy surrounding him.

"There are still plenty of people who admire the work he's doing for the military community, but equally, there's a large section of the public who feel the damage to his relationship with the UK is too great and simply aren't interested in welcoming him back. He knows opinion remains deeply split, and that's unlikely to change any time soon."

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Harry Shares Family Moments

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: This Morning/YOUTUBE;ITV

Harry spoke during a live appearance on This Morning.

Speaking during a live appearance on Britain's This Morning show, Harry said he was "excited" to be in Birmingham and described the city as "the center point where so many of the wounded soldiers came back through from Afghanistan."

He added: "Being here back in Birmingham means a hell of a lot to most of these guys," describing the visit as "a real homecoming for some of them."

Harry also reflected on the determination shown by injured servicemen and women.

He said there was "resilience in every single one of us."

Harry added: "By the way, my kids love Junior Bake Off."

The exchange led to a light-hearted conversation after the duke was invited to the home of one of the hosts for ackee and saltfish, with the presenter joking she would need time to tidy up first.

Harry laughed, he would bleach her toilet before also correcting himself after referring to football as "soccer."

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Critics Turn On Harry Again

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Critics questioned the duke's return to Great Britain.

At the NEC, Harry played pickleball, an event set to feature at the 2027 Invictus Games, before taking part in wheelchair rugby alongside former defense minister Al Cairns.

He was also seen joking with competitors by pretending to shake hands before pulling away, prompting laughter from spectators.

Another source said: "Harry might be laughing, but he is being absolutely mauled by his critics.

"The feeling in Britain among masses of the public is simply, 'Why are you here? Go home.' No one cares about him."

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Source: @Reuters/YOUTUBE

Harry played pickleball during a sporting demonstration.

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Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry marked an anniversary for the WellChild charity.

Earlier in the trip, Harry marked the 20th anniversary of WellChild's specialist nursing program during a visit to Birmingham Children's Hospital, where he met seriously ill children, their families and nurses supported by the charity, of which he has been patron for 18 years.

Thanking staff for their work, Harry told nurses: "Thank you for everything you do."

During a conversation with 12-year-old patient Alec Hill and his parents, Harry also spoke about his eldest child's favorite pastime.

He said: "Do you know who's obsessed with Lego? My son Archie – and he's a master builder."

While Harry carried out engagements in Birmingham, his estranged brother Prince William, 44, continued a separate schedule of royal duties in Hastings, where he met members of the local fishing community and youth organizations as the Royal Family maintained its busy summer program.

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