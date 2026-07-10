Andy Cohen's Days Reportedly Numbered at CNN As Bari Weiss Prepares to Take Over News Division: 'He's a Really Easy Person to Fire'
July 10 2026, Published 6:35 p.m. ET
Andy Cohen's small but prized assignments with CNN could be going up in smoke once CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss takes control of the cable network's newsroom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Bravo honcho is the popular co-host of CNN's New Year's Eve countdown with best friend Anderson Cooper, and the duo just hosted a July 3 primetime special, Independence Eve Live with Anderson & Andy: Celebrating 250. However, Cohen's days are reportedly numbered.
Andy Cohen Brought Solid Ratings to CNN's New Year's Eve Coverage
"He's a really easy person to fire. He works for four hours once a year on New Year's Eve," Hollywood insider Rob Shuter explained about Cohen on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast.
"That show was always very controversial within CNN," Shuter noted. "The drinking, the mouthing off, going after the mayor, going after Trump, going after public officials. It always made CNN journalists very, very uncomfortable, but the ratings were good," he noted about Cohen's run with Cooper.
The Watch What Happens Live host was brought in to team up with his good pal after longtime co-host Kathy Griffin was fired in 2017.
'New Bosses' Don't Want What Andy Cohen Has to Offer CNN
"Andy's success is that he's so over-the-top and has very strong opinions...That's what made him so successful at Bravo, and it's what made him so successful doing the New Year's Eve countdown at CNN," Shuter pointed out.
"The difference now is that the new bosses are not like that. They don't want a show pony. They don't want somebody acting as master of ceremonies. They don't want somebody insulting the president and his family," he said about Weiss and her team, as she's poised to take over CNN's news division once Paramount Skydance's $11 billion deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, the cable news network's parent company, goes through.
'Andy Cohen Would Love to Legitimize Himself'
Shuter noted that Cohen may have burned himself by "insulting" CBS's current brass.
"They asked him what he thought about the new management, and he said it's a mess, and it's falling apart," the former Hollywood publicist claimed.
Shuter observed that Cohen is set for life with the money he makes at Bravo as the executive producer of the Real Housewives shows, his WWHL hosting gig, and hosting numerous reunion specials. But he's reportedly proud of the prestige and cachet working for CNN brings.
"Andy doesn't need this job financially. I think he likes it because it's another job. He loves being on TV, although he gets enough hours on TV every day, you'd think he would be happy. But Andy's going to be out," the It Started With a Whisper author noted.
Shuter added, "Andy would love to legitimize himself. CNN legitimized Andy. He loved that."
Anderson Cooper's Future at CNN in Question As Well
While Cohen's rumored exit wouldn't dramatically reshape CNN's lineup, Cooper's future at the network could be upended if Weiss ultimately takes the reins.
The longtime Anderson Cooper 360 host announced in February that he was stepping down from CBS's 60 Minutes after two decades, just as the iconic newsmagazine was being rocked by months of upheaval under the growing influence of The Free Press founder over editorial decisions.
Although the Manhattan native insisted he wanted to spend more time with his two sons and focus on his CNN responsibilities, insiders speculated he had become increasingly unhappy with the atmosphere at 60 Minutes under Weiss.
Those rumors only intensified in June, when a report claimed Cooper had privately told colleagues he had no interest in working under Weiss again if she became his boss at CNN.