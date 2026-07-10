Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen's Days Reportedly Numbered at CNN As Bari Weiss Prepares to Take Over News Division: 'He's a Really Easy Person to Fire'

Photo of Andy Cohen
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen could be losing his sweet CNN gig under new management.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 10 2026, Published 6:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Andy Cohen's small but prized assignments with CNN could be going up in smoke once CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss takes control of the cable network's newsroom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Bravo honcho is the popular co-host of CNN's New Year's Eve countdown with best friend Anderson Cooper, and the duo just hosted a July 3 primetime special, Independence Eve Live with Anderson & Andy: Celebrating 250. However, Cohen's days are reportedly numbered.

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Cohen Brought Solid Ratings to CNN's New Year's Eve Coverage

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper
Source: CNN/YouTube

Cohen has co-hosted CNN's New Year's Eve countdown coverage since 2017.

"He's a really easy person to fire. He works for four hours once a year on New Year's Eve," Hollywood insider Rob Shuter explained about Cohen on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast.

"That show was always very controversial within CNN," Shuter noted. "The drinking, the mouthing off, going after the mayor, going after Trump, going after public officials. It always made CNN journalists very, very uncomfortable, but the ratings were good," he noted about Cohen's run with Cooper.

The Watch What Happens Live host was brought in to team up with his good pal after longtime co-host Kathy Griffin was fired in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

'New Bosses' Don't Want What Andy Cohen Has to Offer CNN

Photo of Andy Cohen
Source: MEGA

Cohen is an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, which might not sit well with Weiss.

"Andy's success is that he's so over-the-top and has very strong opinions...That's what made him so successful at Bravo, and it's what made him so successful doing the New Year's Eve countdown at CNN," Shuter pointed out.

"The difference now is that the new bosses are not like that. They don't want a show pony. They don't want somebody acting as master of ceremonies. They don't want somebody insulting the president and his family," he said about Weiss and her team, as she's poised to take over CNN's news division once Paramount Skydance's $11 billion deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, the cable news network's parent company, goes through.

Article continues below advertisement

'Andy Cohen Would Love to Legitimize Himself'

Photo of Andy Cohen
Source: MEGA

Hollywood insider Rob Shuter claims Cohen 'loves' how CNN 'legitimizes him.'

Shuter noted that Cohen may have burned himself by "insulting" CBS's current brass.

"They asked him what he thought about the new management, and he said it's a mess, and it's falling apart," the former Hollywood publicist claimed.

Shuter observed that Cohen is set for life with the money he makes at Bravo as the executive producer of the Real Housewives shows, his WWHL hosting gig, and hosting numerous reunion specials. But he's reportedly proud of the prestige and cachet working for CNN brings.

"Andy doesn't need this job financially. I think he likes it because it's another job. He loves being on TV, although he gets enough hours on TV every day, you'd think he would be happy. But Andy's going to be out," the It Started With a Whisper author noted.

Shuter added, "Andy would love to legitimize himself. CNN legitimized Andy. He loved that."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Harrison Ford and Ridley Scott clashed over 'Bladerunner.'

Harrison Ford Movie Secrets Revealed — Why 'Blade Runner' Director Dubbed Actor the 'Biggest Pain in the A--'

Photo of Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Branded a 'Source of Evil' Who Allegedly 'Brainwashed' Prince Harry by Royal Biographer

Anderson Cooper's Future at CNN in Question As Well

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Anderson Cooper
Source: MEGA

Cooper left '60 Minutes' amid the editorial chaos caused by Weiss' decision making.

While Cohen's rumored exit wouldn't dramatically reshape CNN's lineup, Cooper's future at the network could be upended if Weiss ultimately takes the reins.

The longtime Anderson Cooper 360 host announced in February that he was stepping down from CBS's 60 Minutes after two decades, just as the iconic newsmagazine was being rocked by months of upheaval under the growing influence of The Free Press founder over editorial decisions.

Although the Manhattan native insisted he wanted to spend more time with his two sons and focus on his CNN responsibilities, insiders speculated he had become increasingly unhappy with the atmosphere at 60 Minutes under Weiss.

Those rumors only intensified in June, when a report claimed Cooper had privately told colleagues he had no interest in working under Weiss again if she became his boss at CNN.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.