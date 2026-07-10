Andy Cohen's Days Reportedly Numbered at CNN As Bari Weiss Prepares to Take Over News Division: 'He's a Really Easy Person to Fire'

Shuter noted that Cohen may have burned himself by "insulting" CBS's current brass.

"They asked him what he thought about the new management, and he said it's a mess, and it's falling apart," the former Hollywood publicist claimed.

Shuter observed that Cohen is set for life with the money he makes at Bravo as the executive producer of the Real Housewives shows, his WWHL hosting gig, and hosting numerous reunion specials. But he's reportedly proud of the prestige and cachet working for CNN brings.

"Andy doesn't need this job financially. I think he likes it because it's another job. He loves being on TV, although he gets enough hours on TV every day, you'd think he would be happy. But Andy's going to be out," the It Started With a Whisper author noted.

Shuter added, "Andy would love to legitimize himself. CNN legitimized Andy. He loved that."