EXCLUSIVE: CNN Stars Panic Over Bari Weiss — Network Big-Shots 'Digging Escape Tunnels in Fear of Her Takeover'
July 6 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Some of CNN's biggest names – including Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper and Kaitlan Collins – are mulling their escape options as CBS' parent company, Paramount, charges ahead with plans to acquire the cable mainstay because they're anxious over Bari Weiss, editor in chief of the Tiffany Network's news division, potentially gaining control of the channel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
CNN Staff Fear They're Next As Media Shake-Up Sparks Industry Panic
As David Ellison, Paramount's billionaire chairman, and Weiss continue their reported shake-up at CBS and its newsmagazine 60 Minutes, an insider said: "People are scared.
"If Bari could help blow up a place as iconic as 60 Minutes, nobody believes CNN talent will be protected."
Another source added: "Nobody wants to be caught flat-footed if the ground suddenly shifts beneath them."