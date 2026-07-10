'Selfish' JD Vance Accused of Being 'Out of Touch' After Veep Brags About Not Having to Cook or Wait in Lines

The 41-year-old appeared on Mike Rowe's podcast, The Way I Heard It , and revealed how his late grandmother, Bonnie, would feel about how he turned out, which led to Vance gloating about his life.

JD Vance is clearly loving his role as vice president, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as he couldn't help but brag about all the perks that come with his job.

"I don't think that she would necessarily be surprised, though. How could you not be surprised by how crazy my life has been the last 10 years?" Vance asked. "But I think that what Mamaw would be worried about, and it’s something I worry about, too, is, like, my life is – dude – totally transformed."

Vance then boasted that he doesn't "go to the grocery store anymore. People go to the grocery store for me. Most of my meals – like when I cook a meal... I love to cook, actually, big baker. I like to cook for my kids as a special occasion, but I don't have to cook anymore because I've got an army of people who are willing to cook me my food."

"My life is so weird. I fly around on a 757 – no more TSA lines for me and the kids," the vice president bragged. Vance then made it clear his late grandmother would make sure he didn't "become entitled about this... she would also make sure that I didn't get too big for my britches."

Vance's comments didn't land well with his critics, who branded him "tone deaf," as one person raged, "So selfish. He was elected to help Americans. He just wants to eat at the free buffet."