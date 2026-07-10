'Selfish' JD Vance Accused of Being 'Out of Touch' After Veep Brags About Not Having to Cook or Wait in Lines
July 10 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
JD Vance is clearly loving his role as vice president, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as he couldn't help but brag about all the perks that come with his job.
The 41-year-old appeared on Mike Rowe's podcast, The Way I Heard It, and revealed how his late grandmother, Bonnie, would feel about how he turned out, which led to Vance gloating about his life.
'I Don't Have to Cook Anymore'
"I don't think that she would necessarily be surprised, though. How could you not be surprised by how crazy my life has been the last 10 years?" Vance asked. "But I think that what Mamaw would be worried about, and it’s something I worry about, too, is, like, my life is – dude – totally transformed."
Vance then boasted that he doesn't "go to the grocery store anymore. People go to the grocery store for me. Most of my meals – like when I cook a meal... I love to cook, actually, big baker. I like to cook for my kids as a special occasion, but I don't have to cook anymore because I've got an army of people who are willing to cook me my food."
"My life is so weird. I fly around on a 757 – no more TSA lines for me and the kids," the vice president bragged. Vance then made it clear his late grandmother would make sure he didn't "become entitled about this... she would also make sure that I didn't get too big for my britches."
Vance's comments didn't land well with his critics, who branded him "tone deaf," as one person raged, "So selfish. He was elected to help Americans. He just wants to eat at the free buffet."
Critics Go Off on JD Vance: 'He Is So Tone Deaf!'
Another added, "No wonder he has a reputation for being out of touch with normal Americans and their lives. He can be thankful for his perks, but why is he saying this out loud?"
"He is so tone deaf. Saying this while most Americans are struggling every day to put food on the table and to put a roof over their families' heads. Vance will never be able to read the room."
A user went off, "Imagine bragging about this now, when his administration has destroyed the economy."
Vance is no stranger to putting his foot in his mouth. Earlier this month, the politician was labeled a "vile human being" after complaining about Americans who hang signs outside their homes to highlight their social views.
JD Vance Struggles With Comedic Timing During Speech
Vance moaned about "those hideous signs in their yard that say, 'in this house we believe blah blah. You know, love is love, science is science, whatever. No person is illegal.'"
"What a nasty, partisan, resentful man. I will never vote for him," a critic reacted at the time. While Vance's boss, President Trump, has received brutal backlash during his second term, the veep has not been far behind when it comes to criticism.
While speaking to troops at the Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach a few weeks ago, Vane attempted to show off his sense of humor, but unfortunately, his effort was a failure.
During his speech, Vance tried his best not to slip on his way to the podium, admitting he told himself, "don't fall and bust your a-s," as he wouldn't want it to become the talk of the media. He then mentioned former President Joe Biden's struggles while walking.
"You know, the previous president – I'm trying to be nonpartisan – you ever seen these old cartoons where you got the angel on the shoulder and the devil on the shoulder?" Vance asked the military members. "... I've got the angel on my shoulder saying, 'JD, don't be partisan! We're gonna make this nonpartisan!
"And then I've got the devil on my shoulder who wants to talk about every time that Joe Biden fell up or down the stairs. And the media didn't care about that!"
Vance added, "But if I did it one time, if I did it one time, it would be a major, major story." The joke fell flat, as Vance was once again mocked for his "lack of charisma."
"JD Vance is one of the most socially awkward people I have ever seen," one person mocked, as another noted, "Such an unlikeable person. He's always so cringe."