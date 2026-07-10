Harrison Ford Movie Secrets Revealed — Why 'Blade Runner' Director Dubbed Actor the 'Biggest Pain in the A--'

Ford had helmed the roles of Han Solo in Star Wars and Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark. Meanwhile, Scott had already directed Alien in 1979, sparking a major franchise of his own.

Scott also attributed their tension to himself being somewhat of a "new kid on the block," but added that they still " made a good movie " together.

"He'll forgive me because now I get on with him – but it's got to be Harrison [Ford]," he told BBC at the time. "Now he's become charming. But he knows a lot, that's the problem."

Back in 2006, when asked who was the "biggest pain in the a--e" that he'd worked with over the years, the director thought of one person.

While Scott believes that Deckard was definitely a replicant, Ford denies that theory and has claimed the director "doesn’t know what he’s talking about!"

Throughout the movie, there are strong implications that Deckard may actually be a replicant himself that has been implanted with false memories.

In the cult classic movie – based on the book Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick – Ford played Rick Deckard, a former police officer and "blade runner," who was tasked with tracking down four biologically engineered humanoids known as "replicants" to "retire" them.

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Ford was also frustrated by the narration used in the U.S. version of the movie. It was put back into the script amid concerns that the storyline would be too difficult for viewers to follow without further explanation.

"I like any cut without the voice-over. When we first saw the film in script form, it had a narration. I felt strongly that the narration was not right for the film," he said in an interview with Variety. "So Ridley, the screenwriter, a producer and I spent three weeks at my dining room table taking the information that was in the voice-overs and making it part of the scene experience."

"And then at the end of the film, Warner Bros. said, 'What the h--- is going on here? I don't understand this at all. Explain it.' And the voice-over came back," he continued. "I did the voice-over about six times, and nobody was ever happy with it. So, I was glad that the film was finally released without it, which I think encourages the audience to be present in the story."