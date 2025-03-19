Remembering M. Emmet Walsh One Year After the 'Blade Runner' Character Actor Died Aged 88: 'My Job is to Come in and Move the Story Along'

Over the course of his career, Walsh starred in over 200 films, including classics like The Jerk with Steve Martin; Scott's 1982 hit Blade Runner with Harrison Ford, as well as Silkwood the same year with Meryl Streep. A year before his death he starred in Knives Out.

Movie critic Roger Ebert once linked Walsh to Dean Stanton for what he considered "the Stanton-Walsh rule" for films.

He explained: "No movie featuring either Harry Dean Stanton or M. Emmet Walsh in a supporting role can be altogether bad."