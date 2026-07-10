Meghan Markle Branded a 'Source of Evil' Who Allegedly 'Brainwashed' Prince Harry by Royal Biographer

Bower, 79, went off on Markle during a July 8 appearance on the Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered podcast.

Royal commentator Schofield asked, "Is Megan the cause for all of this as you watch Prince Harry blow up in front of the world? Is it Megan to blame? Is she the instigator? Is she the bad influence?" referring to the duke's public missteps since quitting the royal family with Markle in 2020.

"Oh, absolutely. I mean, Meghan is a source of evil. I've said it many years ago, and it didn't make me popular with some people, but she's bad because she only thinks of herself," the royal expert replied.

Bower has authored two books about the Sussexes, 2022's Revenge and 2026's Betrayal. Both were highly critical of the duo.