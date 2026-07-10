Meghan Markle Branded a 'Source of Evil' Who Allegedly 'Brainwashed' Prince Harry by Royal Biographer
July 10 2026, Published 5:15 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle was called a "source of evil" by a royal biographer, who claimed members of the royal family believe the former actress "brainwashed" Prince Harry into turning his back on The Firm, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Tom Bower launched a blistering attack on Markle, 44, branding the former cable TV actress as obsessed with “self-promotion” while allegedly inflicting years of heartache on the royal family.
'Meghan Markle Is a Source of Evil'
Bower, 79, went off on Markle during a July 8 appearance on the Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered podcast.
Royal commentator Schofield asked, "Is Megan the cause for all of this as you watch Prince Harry blow up in front of the world? Is it Megan to blame? Is she the instigator? Is she the bad influence?" referring to the duke's public missteps since quitting the royal family with Markle in 2020.
"Oh, absolutely. I mean, Meghan is a source of evil. I've said it many years ago, and it didn't make me popular with some people, but she's bad because she only thinks of herself," the royal expert replied.
Bower has authored two books about the Sussexes, 2022's Revenge and 2026's Betrayal. Both were highly critical of the duo.
Meghan Markle Is 'Only Focused on Self-Promotion, Self-Aggrandizement'
"She is only focused on self-promotion, self-aggrandizement, profits for her, doesn't care who gets damaged along the way, and has behaved disgracefully and has never made amends," Bower alleged of Markle.
In 2021, Meghan reignited global controversy by unloading on the royal family during her explosive Oprah Winfrey sit-down, where she spoke about the pain she said they caused and raised allegations of racism.
Meghan Markle Became a 'Divisive Agent,' Author Claims
"She has used Harry and abused the royal family and I think that that's really where in that whole phrase she's 'brainwashed Harry'" has come from, according to Bower.
He wrote in Betrayal that Queen Camilla confided to friends after the couple's wedding, "Meghan's brainwashed Harry," as he began to rapidly turn against royal life under the influence of his American-born bride.
Bower also wrote that the Suits alum became a "divisive agent" who separated Harry from his family and longtime pals.
"To please her, Harry was ignoring his old friends. He even changed his telephone number without telling his family. The jovial lad about town became possessed by seeking revenge. Increasingly, his character mirrored Meghan's. Emotionally, he veered towards extremes. Simple dislikes became passionate hatred," the author claimed.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had Harsh Words for Tom Bower
After excerpts from Betrayal exploded into the headlines earlier this year, the Sussexes hit back through a spokesperson, insisting that his "commentary has long crossed the line from criticism into fixation," while accusing the royal author of peddling "deranged conspiracy and melodrama."
However, the couple has not taken any legal action regarding the allegations in Betrayal or Revenge.