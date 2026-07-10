EXCLUSIVE: Inside Bill Cosby and Late Comedian Tommy Smothers' Brutal Feud — Years Before Disgraced Sitcom Star's Bombshell Sexual Assault Trial

Prior to his death in 2023, Smothers not only spoke out on the sitcom star's alleged disdain for him, he also claimed Cosby once "punched" him in the head.

Years before Bill Cosby was embroiled in his recent legal battles connected to sexual assault allegations , he was tangled in a brutal feud with fellow comedian and actor Tommy Smothers.

When they'd see each other over the next few years, Smothers said he'd attempt to greet the actor, but Cosby allegedly refused to "shake hands" with him.

"At the time, I was very volatile and thought everyone should take a stand," he explained in a resurfaced interview. "I guess I said something that really p----d him off."

According to Smothers, their dispute began in the 1960s. He said he didn't agree with the fact that Cosby wasn't using his platform to speak out on major political issues, such as the Vietnam War and civil rights.

In 1976, both entertainers were at a party at Hugh Hefner 's Playboy Mansion when things reportedly became physical. The altercation allegedly began after Smothers congratulated Cosby on his '70s variety show, Cos, without realizing that it had just been canceled.

"He had this kind of dismissive way of introducing people and I nailed him, you know, comedic one-upmanship," Smothers once recalled. "I remember he said, ‘Maybe sometime I’ll knock you upside the head one of these days,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, go ahead and try.’ A couple of months later … boom … there it was."

Their rocky relationship took a turn for the worse after a run-in on The Tonight Show. Cosby was a guest host on the same night Smothers was also set to appear on the late-night program.

Apparently believing that the other comic had been mocking him, Cosby allegedly gave him a harsh look. Confused, Smothers said he told him, "Well, f--k you," and walked away.

"I should never have turned my back on him. He didn’t have the b---s to do it when I was looking. He slipped behind Hefner and sucker-punched me," Smothers said, according to a past interview. "He hit me right in the head with his fist – knocked me down."

Cosby allegedly then stood over him and was "screaming at him," per Smothers.

Eventually, Hefner himself allegedly broke up the fight.

"I’ve never seen him (Cosby) since then," Smothers noted. "I always thought, maybe if he turns around sometime I might give him a shot."