EXCLUSIVE: AI Can't Get No Satisfaction! Mick Jagger Mauled for Turning to Artificial Intelligence to Write Rolling Stones' Latest Project

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 82, admitted he briefly turned to AI while trying to name the band's 2023 album Hackney Diamonds after the group struggled to agree on a title.

Sir Mick Jagger has revealed he turned to AI to try and generate an album title worthy of the Rolling Stones ' latest project – prompting a flood of trolling from music fans against the iconic frontman.

"But he's now subject to a wave of horrific trolling online thanks to his AI admission. Fans say it flies in the face of everything the Stones stand for."

A music industry source told us: "Mick's experience is a reminder that AI might be useful for brainstorming, but it still can't replace artistic judgment. If anything, it showed him that the band's own ideas were stronger than anything a machine could produce.

The comments come as debate rages across the music industry over whether artificial intelligence should play a role in songwriting and creative decision-making, with artists increasingly voicing concerns about its impact on originality.

But he stressed the technology generated such poor suggestions it ultimately reinforced his confidence in his own instincts it was awful at human-style creativity.

Jagger said: "AI is a whole other conversation. The only time I used it was when I was looking for album titles for Hackney Diamonds, which was actually, I suppose, at the beginning of AI.

"Because no one could agree, and I threw all these titles at it, and it came back with such rubbish, it didn't help me at all.

"I was saying, 'These are my 12 album titles, give me some more,' and of course, in the end, we never used any of them.

"But it can unstick you, and you think, 'OK, that was rubbish,' or, 'Mine are loads better than yours.'

"It gives you confidence."

Another music industry source said: "There's irony in the fact that AI's biggest contribution was convincing one of rock's greatest songwriters to trust his own imagination. That's probably the strongest endorsement of human creativity you could ask for."