EXCLUSIVE: AI Can't Get No Satisfaction! Mick Jagger Mauled for Turning to Artificial Intelligence to Write Rolling Stones' Latest Project
July 10 2026, Published 4:32 p.m. ET
Sir Mick Jagger has revealed he turned to AI to try and generate an album title worthy of the Rolling Stones' latest project – prompting a flood of trolling from music fans against the iconic frontman.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 82, admitted he briefly turned to AI while trying to name the band's 2023 album Hackney Diamonds after the group struggled to agree on a title.
Mick Jagger Slams 'Rubbish' AI Songwriting Tools
But he stressed the technology generated such poor suggestions it ultimately reinforced his confidence in his own instincts it was awful at human-style creativity.
The comments come as debate rages across the music industry over whether artificial intelligence should play a role in songwriting and creative decision-making, with artists increasingly voicing concerns about its impact on originality.
A music industry source told us: "Mick's experience is a reminder that AI might be useful for brainstorming, but it still can't replace artistic judgment. If anything, it showed him that the band's own ideas were stronger than anything a machine could produce.
"But he's now subject to a wave of horrific trolling online thanks to his AI admission. Fans say it flies in the face of everything the Stones stand for."
The Secret 'Hackney Diamonds' Experiment Exposed
Jagger said: "AI is a whole other conversation. The only time I used it was when I was looking for album titles for Hackney Diamonds, which was actually, I suppose, at the beginning of AI.
"Because no one could agree, and I threw all these titles at it, and it came back with such rubbish, it didn't help me at all.
"I was saying, 'These are my 12 album titles, give me some more,' and of course, in the end, we never used any of them.
"But it can unstick you, and you think, 'OK, that was rubbish,' or, 'Mine are loads better than yours.'
"It gives you confidence."
Another music industry source said: "There's irony in the fact that AI's biggest contribution was convincing one of rock's greatest songwriters to trust his own imagination. That's probably the strongest endorsement of human creativity you could ask for."
Keith Richards Details Mick's Secret Musical Genius
While Jagger dismissed the idea AI had offered meaningful creative inspiration, his longtime bandmate Keith Richards, 82, used the interview to praise another aspect of the singer's musicianship, suggesting his harmonica playing surpasses even his celebrated vocals.
Richards said: "Mick expresses himself on harmonica probably in the fullest way that he can, even better than as a vocalist."
The instrument features prominently on the band's latest album, Foreign Tongues, including a cover of Amy Winehouse's You Know I'm No Good.
Ronnie Wood Shares Heartbreaking Amy Winehouse Memories
Guitarist Ronnie Wood, 79, has reflected on his friendship with the late singer, who died from accidental alcohol poisoning in 2011 aged 27, recalling both her extraordinary talent and the struggles that overshadowed her career.
Wood said: "She would go, 'Oh, Ronnie, what am I going to do?'
"I said, 'Look, everyone knows you've got vodka in the water bottle. Get it together and get on stage.'
"But if you could get her up there and she stayed there, it'd be great. I'm sad because she didn't do her full span. It was like saying goodbye to Billie Holiday again."
Richards also reflected on his brief encounter with Winehouse when they performed together at the 2007 Isle of Wight Festival.
He said: "I was always sort of, 'Well, I'm bound to meet her down the road.' "You expect things to happen, and unfortunately, no. But that's what records are for. I'm just very glad and honoured to have played with her at least once."