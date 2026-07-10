Kristi Noem's Divorce Nightmare: Inside Her 'Panty-Wearing' Husband Bryon's 'Bimbofication' Fetish Scandal That Tore Their Marriage Apart

Earlier this year, The Daily Mail exposed Bryon's shocking kinks, revealing he is into the "bimbofication" fetish scene, in which adult performers augment their breasts with saline to look like a "Barbie doll."

The report listed "hundreds" of messages believed to have been sent by three women from that scene, where Bryon gushed over their heavily augmented appearances. He also admitted to having an interest in "huge, huge ridiculous boobs." Photos of Bryon wearing a skin-tight suit were also included in the report.

In one particular picture, Bryon appeared to have put balloons in his shirt to make it seem he had breasts.

Following news of the bombshell, a family spokesperson revealed Kristi was left "devastated" over the report, and added they were "blindsided by this." However, that was just the tip of the iceberg in this scandal.