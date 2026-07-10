Kristi Noem's Divorce Nightmare: Inside Her 'Panty-Wearing' Husband Bryon's 'Bimbofication' Fetish Scandal That Tore Their Marriage Apart
July 10 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Kristi Noem has found herself in a divorce nightmare, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as her mother has claimed her daughter is officially done with her husband, Bryon.
Kristi, also known as "ICE Barbie" before she was fired from her position as Secretary of Homeland Security, was hit hard after a bombshell report detailed her longtime husband's secret cross-dressing life.
Bryon Noem's Kinks Exposed
Earlier this year, The Daily Mail exposed Bryon's shocking kinks, revealing he is into the "bimbofication" fetish scene, in which adult performers augment their breasts with saline to look like a "Barbie doll."
The report listed "hundreds" of messages believed to have been sent by three women from that scene, where Bryon gushed over their heavily augmented appearances. He also admitted to having an interest in "huge, huge ridiculous boobs." Photos of Bryon wearing a skin-tight suit were also included in the report.
In one particular picture, Bryon appeared to have put balloons in his shirt to make it seem he had breasts.
Following news of the bombshell, a family spokesperson revealed Kristi was left "devastated" over the report, and added they were "blindsided by this." However, that was just the tip of the iceberg in this scandal.
Fetish Model Claims Bryon Noem Wanted to Be a 'Bimbo'
Busty fetish model Nicole Raccagno later claimed in an interview that Bryon wanted to look just like her oversized "Barbie" aesthetic himself, and noted, "He said he liked a pink thong. He would say, 'I have one.' He would just say he likes pink, that he wants to be a bimbo like me."
Raccagno also claimed Bryon was all about funding her "trophy bimbo" lifestyle. "Bryon was addicted to my bombshell Barbie curves and enormous breasts," she had claimed, "He gave me whatever I wanted – shoes, handbags, even bigger boobs. He wanted me to be his ultimate bimbo bride."
According to Raccagno, Bryon also wanted to tie the knot with her.
"Would love to marry you," Bryon allegedly wrote to the "bimbo model," in a message Raccagno claimed was just days after President Trump decided to boot Kristi.
Bryon Noem's Female Fantasy: 'Do You Want Me to Be a Woman?'
Another fetish model, Shy Sotomayor, also revealed dozens of phone recordings and text messages in which Bryon appeared to talk about gender transition and hormone therapy.
"Do you want me to be a woman?" he asked, to which Sotomayor replied, "Do you want to be a woman for me?"
Bryon declared, "I think I do." He also appeared to describe how he could get several procedures done, including "hair removal, huge fake t---, a-- implants, and hormones."
In one exchange, Bryon, who married Kristi in 1992, branded Sotomayor "so much better" than his wife.
Bryon Noem Accused of Not Stopping Despite Scandal
The scandal eventually elicited a response from Trump, who said, "I feel badly for the family if that's the case – that's too bad. I haven't seen anything. I don't know anything about it. That's too bad, but I just know nothing about it."
Despite the public now knowing all about his life behind-the-scenes, including his "panty-wearing" ways, Bryon apparently still reached out to Sotomayor even while his marriage was being torn apart due to his behavior.
"May 17th, he texted me on iMessage," Sotomayor claimed when asked about the father-of-three on the Uncloseted with Spencer Macnaughton podcast. "He's like, 'I've been a really bad boy.' I'm like, 'Oh, I know. I know you've been a bad boy.'"
Sotomayor, who claimed she had a nine-year relationship with Bryon, then added, "I feel like this is truly a sick man. I feel like he has a s-x addiction, and that is not something I would want to take advantage of."
Kristi Noem Is Done
According to Kristi's mother, Corinne Arnold, her daughter confirmed she's ready to move on. "It has been difficult, but we knew this was coming, that they were going to get divorced," Arnold told the Daily Mail.
Arnold revealed that at a party for one of her grandchildren, she brought up the pair's marriage and recalled, "She doesn’t tell me what she thinks. Finally, I said, 'What's the deal? Are you going to get together again?"
"And she said: 'No. No. We're going to get a divorce.' And I said: 'Who is your lawyer?' And she said it was somebody from Sioux Falls."
She added, "I feel bad, sick that they're getting a divorce, but what else can you do?"
Bryon has not denied partaking in any conversations with fetish models, and he has yet to deny sharing photos of himself dressed as a woman.