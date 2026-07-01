JD Vance Branded a 'Vile Human Being' After He Slams 'No Person Is Illegal' Signs — Before Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order
July 1 2026, Updated 11:33 a.m. ET
Vice President JD Vance scoffed at loud and proud liberals who believe in birthright citizenship.
The 41-year-old backed President Donald Trump's stance, which opposes birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants, ahead of the Supreme Court ruling. Vance's discouragement of the constitutional right drew backlash from the masses, who called him a "vile human being," RadarOnline.com has learned.
JD Vance Spews 'Vile' Human Rights Opinion
Appearing on The Michael Knowles Show, Vance praised the president for his impact on a nonpolicy issue. The Veep said "thanks to Donald Trump," Americans moved past hanging signs outside their homes to highlight their social views.
He described "those hideous signs in their yard that say, 'in this house we believe blah blah blah blah blah. You know, love is love, science is science, whatever. No person is illegal.'"
Critics were exhausted by Vance's commitment to cruelty. One person wrote, "What a nasty, partisan, resentful man. I will never vote for him."
Another person added, "He is such a dud. LOL."
Critics Mock Vance's Devoutness
Vance became more pointed with his criticism, too. He added, "That sign is such a disgusting butchering of the Nicene Creed."
The religious text is a profession of faith tied to many sects of Christianity, including Catholicism, to which Vance is a convert.
However, critics weren't impressed by Vance's attempt to dabble in religious politics. After all, he's often scolded for announcing beliefs, which opposed his church and the pope.
"Converts, man," one person on X succinctly wrote.
Another person added, "Vance pretending he knows anything is a disgusting butchering of knowing anything."
A third said, "Buddy learned what the Nicene Creed is like a year or two ago at most."
"Bro. No one that made those signs was even thinking about the Nicene Creed and probably isn’t even familiar with it. So now anything that says 'I believe in X,Y, Z' is biting the creed? FOH. You just don’t like the ideas put forward by that slogan," said another.
A fifth wrote, "Those signs are exactly what I learned from the Sisters of Mercy & Dominicans who taught in my Catholic schools. They also express what Pope Leo is saying now. Vance has no authority, beyond his own petty narcissism, to speak on the Nicene Creed or any other Catholic doctrine."
Old Posts Unearthed
Yet, some weren't convinced Vance was even speaking to his true position. After all, in 2023, he seemed to share the same opinion he was denouncing.
On June 25, 2023, the Republican wrote, on X, "In This House We Believe Black Lives Matter No Human is Illegal Prigozhin is a Liberal Reformer Love is Love."
The unearthed post appeared to be a sharp turn from the policies he now defends. He even followed the post up with a reply, stating, "Everyone update their signs."
Vance Feuds with Pope Leo
"Can this Catholicism larp from JD end already ?" begged one person online.
Vance is, after all, ensnared in a rivalry with the sitting pope, who is considered the highest in the Catholic faith.
Pope Leo publicly warned against violence and called the Trump administration's mass deportations "inhuman."
In turn, Vance warned Pope Leo to be "careful" when speaking on theology.
While appearing on Fox News, Vance recently added, "I do think that some of the things that have come out of the Vatican on the immigration question in particular have been troubling, and ultimately I disagree with it."