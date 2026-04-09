JD Vance Is a 'Disgrace': Veep Under Fire for Awkwardly Forgetting Meeting the Pope's Top Diplomat During Live TV Interview

The exchange came during the Veep's official visit to Hungary, when he couldn't place the name of Cardinal Christophe Pierre, who has served as the Vatican's ambassador to the U.S. since 2016.

JD Vance has met many world leaders and dignitaries as Vice President, but critics dragged him when he forgot the name of a high-ranking Catholic Church official, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

JD Vance didn't recognize the name of Cardinal Pierre.

The gaffe took place on the airport tarmac in Budapest after Vance wrapped up meetings with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, when a reporter quizzed him about a recent article in The Free Press.

She claimed X has been "abuzz" about the story of how senior Pentagon officials in January "brought Cardinal Pierre" to the Defense Department headquarters.

"Cardinal who?" Vance asked while leaning forward, seemingly having trouble hearing.

"Cardinal Christophe Pierre," the journalist stated, as the former Ohio Senator said he "hadn't seen the story, unfortunately."