'He Has No Charisma at All': JD Vance Gets Zero Laughs From Troops After Veep Makes Joke About Joe Biden Falling Down the Stairs in Awkward Moment

During his speech, the 41-year-old noted he tried his best not to slip on his way to the podium, declaring he told himself, "don't fall and bust your a-s," as he wouldn't want it to become the talk of the media.

"You know, the previous president – I'm trying to be nonpartisan – you ever seen these old cartoons where you got the angel on the shoulder and the devil on the shoulder?" Vance asked the audience of military members. "Well, because I'm speaking to all of you, our great patriots and service members, I've got the angel on my shoulder saying, 'JD, don't be partisan! We're gonna make this nonpartisan!"

Vance then mentioned Biden, and noted, "And then I've got the devil on my shoulder who wants to talk about every time that Joe Biden fell up or down the stairs. And the media didn't care about that!

"But if I did it one time, if I did it one time, it would be a major, major story."