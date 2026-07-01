'He Has No Charisma at All': JD Vance Gets Zero Laughs From Troops After Veep Makes Joke About Joe Biden Falling Down the Stairs in Awkward Moment
July 1 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
JD Vance attempted to get some chuckles from troops at the Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, but unfortunately for the Veep, RadarOnline.com can reveal his effort was a complete failure.
On Wednesday, July 1, Vance was left with crickets after mentioning former President Joe Biden and his struggles with walking down the stairs.
'Joe Biden Fell Up or Down the Stairs'
During his speech, the 41-year-old noted he tried his best not to slip on his way to the podium, declaring he told himself, "don't fall and bust your a-s," as he wouldn't want it to become the talk of the media.
"You know, the previous president – I'm trying to be nonpartisan – you ever seen these old cartoons where you got the angel on the shoulder and the devil on the shoulder?" Vance asked the audience of military members. "Well, because I'm speaking to all of you, our great patriots and service members, I've got the angel on my shoulder saying, 'JD, don't be partisan! We're gonna make this nonpartisan!"
Vance then mentioned Biden, and noted, "And then I've got the devil on my shoulder who wants to talk about every time that Joe Biden fell up or down the stairs. And the media didn't care about that!
"But if I did it one time, if I did it one time, it would be a major, major story."
Critics Go Off on Bad Joke: 'He's Always So Cringe'
The joke, however, didn't appear to land as it received zero reaction. Critics on X were quick to call out Vance for having "no charisma at all."
"JD Vance is one of the most socially awkward people I have ever seen," one person responded, as another noted, "Such an unlikeable person. He's always so cringe."
A user raged, "We are approaching levels of negative charisma previously thought impossible."
"He used the tribute to the troops to talk about Joe Biden, who hasn’t been president for 2 years," a commentator pointed out.
Joe Biden V. Stairs
Biden's troubles with stairs were well-documented during his time as president. In 2021, the Democrat took a tumble while walking up the steps of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland – he slipped walking the same steps three separate times.
Then, in 2023, Biden fell onstage at a U.S. Air Force Academy graduation, an incident that was witnessed by the audience of cadets. Biden later claimed he had tripped over a sandbag left on stage.
"There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands," White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt confirmed at the time.
During his speech on Wednesday, Vance made no mention of his boss, President Trump, also having problems with stairs. Last month, the 80-year-old seemed to struggle descending the stairs from Marine One at JFK airport after returning from watching Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.
Trump then appeared to walk in a zig-zag motion as he headed towards the press pack.
Trump on Stairs: 'Just Try Not to Fall'
The controversial politician has been open about his own fears of falling. During a speech in honor of the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary celebration in Norfolk, Virginia, last October, Trump went off on his rival Biden.
"We had a horrible, horrible president who had no clue what the hell was happening," the former reality star raged before adding, "The chances of him walking down those stairs successfully were not good... And I have to be careful because one day I'm gonna probably fall."
Trump previously mentioned how he handles walking down stairs while addressing a room full of elite US military officials.
He explained, "... When I walk downstairs – like I'm on stairs like these stairs – I walk very slowly. Nobody has to set a record. Just try not to fall because it doesn't work out well... Just walk nice and easy. You don't have to set any record."