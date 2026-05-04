EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman's Desperate Plea for Peace — 'Wolverine' Star Takes Blame for Divorce… And Begs Ex to Move On

Rumors have swirled that the pair's decades-long union exploded in 2023 after he got inappropriately close to younger Broadway costar Sutton Foster.

Furness, 70, all but confirmed the sordid affair when she filed for divorce in May 2025 – four months after the Missing Link actor, 57, and the Bunheads star, 51, went public with their forbidden offstage romance.

"My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," Furness said in a scathing statement. "It's a profound wound that cuts deep."

Despite finalizing their divorce in June 2025, the ill will has persisted.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Aussie actress, who married Jackman when she was a big star Down Under and he was still a nobody, has been shopping a revenge tell-all.

She's also been plotting to invade his and Foster's turf, according to sources, with Furness said to be mulling a stint producing and directing a show on the Great White Way out of "spite."