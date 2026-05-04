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Home > Exclusives > Hugh Jackman
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EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman's Desperate Plea for Peace — 'Wolverine' Star Takes Blame for Divorce… And Begs Ex to Move On

Hugh Jackman has taken blame for his divorce and pleads for peace as he urges ex Deborra-Lee Furness to move on.
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman has taken blame for his divorce and pleads for peace as he urges ex Deborra-Lee Furness to move on.

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May 4 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Wolverine stud Hugh Jackman is desperate to end his festering war with ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness, and RadarOnline.com can reveal he intends to do it by finally fessing up to beastly behavior during their relationship.

"He's ready to take total responsibility for his part in the breakdown of their marriage," confirmed an insider. "Hugh never intended to hurt Deb."

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Divorce Drama Fuels Revenge Plans

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Deborra-Lee Furness cited 'betrayal' in divorce filing as Hugh Jackman's rumored link to Sutton Foster draws scrutiny.
Source: Mega / MEGA

Deborra-Lee Furness cited 'betrayal' in divorce filing as Hugh Jackman's rumored link to Sutton Foster draws scrutiny.

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Rumors have swirled that the pair's decades-long union exploded in 2023 after he got inappropriately close to younger Broadway costar Sutton Foster.

Furness, 70, all but confirmed the sordid affair when she filed for divorce in May 2025 – four months after the Missing Link actor, 57, and the Bunheads star, 51, went public with their forbidden offstage romance.

"My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," Furness said in a scathing statement. "It's a profound wound that cuts deep."

Despite finalizing their divorce in June 2025, the ill will has persisted.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Aussie actress, who married Jackman when she was a big star Down Under and he was still a nobody, has been shopping a revenge tell-all.

She's also been plotting to invade his and Foster's turf, according to sources, with Furness said to be mulling a stint producing and directing a show on the Great White Way out of "spite."

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'Decades of History'

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Jackman expressed regret over split from Furness as tensions linger following their 2025 divorce.
Source: Fred Duval/MEGA

Jackman expressed regret over split from Furness as tensions linger following their 2025 divorce.

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"Hugh feels terrible that things have gotten so ugly between them," the insider shared. "They have decades of history together and he would love it if they could take the good of that and leave the bad behind."

The acrimonious duo would've marked their 30th wedding anniversary on April 11, but it's another family milestone – the 21st birthday of their adopted daughter, Ava Jackman – that has the leading man eager to claw out a truce ASAP.

They're also parents to Oscar, 25.

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Pushing to Hash Out Problems

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Ava Jackman's upcoming 21st birthday prompts dad Hugh to seek reconciliation with Furness.
Source: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Ava Jackman's upcoming 21st birthday prompts dad Hugh to seek reconciliation with Furness.

"Ava turns 21 in July and Hugh would like for them to all celebrate the moment together," noted the source. "That's why he's really pushing to get together with Deb and hash things out.

"He wants her to feel heard, and his hope is that she'll be able to own her part in things too. But if Deb still isn't there yet, Hugh says he's fine continuing to take the brunt of the blame if it means they can have some peace."

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