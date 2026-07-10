Kash Patel's 'Out of Control' FBI Spending Probed by Republicans Demanding Answers for BMW Purchases and Jet Use

"The specific decisions referenced in this article were evaluated partly as a way to save taxpayers millions by picking cheaper selections or making cost structures more efficient," the spokesperson added.

Both Patel’s spending and alleged partying has come under major scrutiny in recent months.

In May, the 46-year-old was accused of using the bureau's jet to fly his country star girlfriend Alexis Wilkins to a lavish concert date night on the taxpayers’ dime.

That came hot on the heels of news that he went on a VIP snorkeling trip in the sacred waters of Hawaii's Pearl Harbor, where World War II wreckage lies.

Patel allegedly whisked his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, from Virginia to Philadelphia in May 2025 to see George Strait and Chris Stapleton in concert, then returned home immediately after the show wrapped up.

The New York Times reported that Patel and Wilkins watched the concert from a private suite at Lincoln Financial Field that cost between $35,000 and $50,000.