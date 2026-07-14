EXCLUSIVE: Sam Neill's Heartbreaking Final Act of Kindness Revealed After 'Jurassic Park' Star Dies Aged 78

Grant, 69, who became one of Neill's closest friends over three decades, led the tributes to his old pal by sharing photographs of the pair on Instagram and writing: "Knew @samneilltheprop for 3 decades and finally worked with him on PALM BEACH in 2018. An officer and a Gentleman in the truest sense."

Grant, whose wife Joan Washington died from cancer in 2021, added the movie star had "guided and helped me through a very difficult time in my Life," signing off his message with: "Sail on, kind Sir."

A source close to Neill said: "Sam never wanted recognition for the support he gave Richard after Joan died. He believed friendship meant showing up when someone needed you most. That quiet loyalty became one of the last great acts of kindness of his life."

The insider added: "Even while facing his own health challenges, Sam found time to lift other people. Helping Richard through grief was something he considered a privilege rather than a burden, and it summed up the man he was."