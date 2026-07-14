EXCLUSIVE: Sam Neill's Heartbreaking Final Act of Kindness Revealed After 'Jurassic Park' Star Dies Aged 78
July 13 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Sam Neill's final act of kindness was quietly supporting his close friend Richard E. Grant through the grief of losing his wife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As tributes poured in following the announcement the Jurassic Park star had died at the age of 78, those closest to the actor told us Neill remained a steady source of comfort to Grant even while confronting his own health battle, in a reflection of the generosity and compassion that defined his life.
Neill died in a hospital in Sydney on Monday, July 13.
His family described his passing as "sudden and unexpected" in a statement published on his Instagram page, saying he died surrounded by loved ones.
The Northern Ireland-born actor, who was raised in New Zealand and became one of the country's most celebrated international stars, had revealed in April that tests showed he was cancer-free after pioneering treatment for stage-three blood cancer.
He is survived by his son Tim, 40, daughter Elena, 35, adopted daughter Maiko, grandchildren, and extended family.
'One of the Last Great Acts of Kindness of His Life'
Grant, 69, who became one of Neill's closest friends over three decades, led the tributes to his old pal by sharing photographs of the pair on Instagram and writing: "Knew @samneilltheprop for 3 decades and finally worked with him on PALM BEACH in 2018. An officer and a Gentleman in the truest sense."
Grant, whose wife Joan Washington died from cancer in 2021, added the movie star had "guided and helped me through a very difficult time in my Life," signing off his message with: "Sail on, kind Sir."
A source close to Neill said: "Sam never wanted recognition for the support he gave Richard after Joan died. He believed friendship meant showing up when someone needed you most. That quiet loyalty became one of the last great acts of kindness of his life."
The insider added: "Even while facing his own health challenges, Sam found time to lift other people. Helping Richard through grief was something he considered a privilege rather than a burden, and it summed up the man he was."
World Leaders Mourn Legendary Screen Icon
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was also among those who paid tribute to Neill, saying: "He started out when there was barely a film industry in this country to speak of."
He added: "For more than fifty years, he took New Zealand stories to the world and his talents helped make our film industry into what it is today – one of our greatest cultural exports. His work will be watched and loved long after all of us."
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese added on X: "Sam Neill starred in so many beloved Australian stories and he earned a special place in Australian hearts."
He continued: "Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humor and conviction that gave strength to his every performance.
"He will be much mourned and long remembered. May he rest in peace."
Secret Cancer Battle of Gentle Hollywood Giant
Actor and The Traitors host Alan Cumming commented on Neill's Instagram: "Ahhh Sam, what a glorious beautiful man. You are missed. Sorry to the family for your immense loss."
Filmmaker Phillip Noyce, who directed Neill in Dead Calm, said: "Sam was perhaps the most gentlemanly actor I ever encountered. Level-headed and sincere in a show business world of crazy egos. His word was his contract."
Neill first disclosed his cancer diagnosis in 2023 after learning he had stage-three blood cancer while promoting Jurassic World Dominion in 2022. Following CAR T-cell therapy, he announced there was "no cancer in my body" and spoke enthusiastically about returning to filmmaking.
His final screen projects, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova and The Last Resort, are scheduled for posthumous release in 2027.