EXCLUSIVE: Ohio 'House of Horrors' Mom Elizabeth Siders Begs to Be Reunited With Her 'Nearly Feral' 16 Children While She Remains Behind Bars
July 13 2026, Published 7:52 p.m. ET
The Ohio "House of Horrors" mother Elizabeth Siders is desperately trying to reunite with her 16 children while she remains behind bars on child endangerment charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As we previously reported, Siders was arrested after police discovered 16 children living in a home in "deplorable" conditions while serving a warrant to her husband, Gary Siders Jr.
'House of Horrors' Mom Wants To Reunite With Kids
Following the arrest, Siders' attorney argued in an earlier motion seeking a reduction of her bond that she hoped to be released so she could reunite with her children as she fights the criminal charges stemming from the horrific investigation.
Her attorney has continued to echo that message in recent interviews, saying Elizabeth's biggest concern remains the children who were removed from the family’s Vinton County home.
After visiting Siders in jail, defense attorney J. Thomas Stoley told WBNS the 33-year-old spent much of their meeting crying while discussing her children.
According to the attorney, she asked whether care packages she has received while incarcerated could be shared with them, adding her goal is ultimately to be reunited with her children.
Lawyer Disputed Characterizations Made By Police
Stoley also shared additional details from his conversations with his client, saying Elizabeth told him all 16 children, who range in age from 18 months to 18 years old, were born in hospitals and that she and her husband always wanted a large family.
According to the attorney, Elizabeth described children as a "gift from God." The attorney also pushed back on some of the language authorities have used to describe the children following the June raid.
While Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson previously described the conditions inside the home as "pure evil" and investigators referred to the children as "feral," Stoley disputed those characterizations.
Stoley said he believes the children are able to communicate, have social media accounts and were not physically restrained inside the residence.
Those statements reflect the defense’s position and have not altered the criminal allegations pending against the family.
Family Remains Entangled In Case
Elizabeth remains jailed on multiple felony child endangerment charges alongside her husband, Gary Siders Jr., and mother-in-law, Christina Siders.
Her father-in-law, Gary Siders Sr., was previously released on his own recognizance after prosecutors acknowledged his significant medical issues could leave the county responsible for substantial hospital expenses.
Deaths of Conjoined Twin Daughters
Prosecutors claim several of the children suffered from severe neglect, while investigators continue building their case against the defendants.
The criminal investigation has continued to generate headlines in recent weeks, including revelations surrounding the deaths of conjoined twin daughters born to the family and additional allegations involving members of the Siders family.
Despite the mounting allegations, Elizabeth's attorney has continued to maintain that her primary concern is the well-being of her children and that she hopes to one day be reunited with them as the case moves through the courts.