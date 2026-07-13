EXCLUSIVE: Ohio 'House of Horrors' Mom Elizabeth Siders Begs to Be Reunited With Her 'Nearly Feral' 16 Children While She Remains Behind Bars

Following the arrest, Siders' attorney argued in an earlier motion seeking a reduction of her bond that she hoped to be released so she could reunite with her children as she fights the criminal charges stemming from the horrific investigation.

Her attorney has continued to echo that message in recent interviews, saying Elizabeth's biggest concern remains the children who were removed from the family’s Vinton County home.

After visiting Siders in jail, defense attorney J. Thomas Stoley told WBNS the 33-year-old spent much of their meeting crying while discussing her children.

According to the attorney, she asked whether care packages she has received while incarcerated could be shared with them, adding her goal is ultimately to be reunited with her children.