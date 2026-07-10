Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > House of Horrors
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ohio 'House of Horrors' Mom Elizabeth Siders' Conjoined Twin Daughters Died From Respiratory Failure After Extreme Premature Birth, Court Docs Reveal

Elizabeth Siders
Source: Vinton county court

Elizabeth Siders, 33, remains behind bars as investigators continue building their case. Newly obtained records reveal the official causes of death for her conjoined twin daughters.

July 10 2026, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Shocking new details have emerged in the Ohio "House of Horrors" case as newly obtained records reviewed by RadarOnline.com revealed Elizabeth Siders' conjoined twin daughters died from respiratory failure after being born nearly four months premature.

The birth and death certificates, obtained by Radar, identify the girls as Bailey Lee Siders and Faith Lee Siders, who were born on November 20, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio, to mom Elizabeth Ann Siders and dad Gary Lee Siders Jr.

Article continues below advertisement

Newly Obtained Certificates Reveal Details

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Elizabeth Siders and Gary L. Siders Jr
Source: Vinton county court

Elizabeth Siders and Gary Lee Siders Jr. face charges after authorities removed 16 children from their Ohio home.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the death certificates, both infants died approximately one hour after birth. Their deaths were ruled natural, with the immediate cause listed as respiratory failure.

The records also cite thoraco-omphalopagus, a rare form of conjoined twinning in which twins are joined at the chest and abdomen, as well as extreme prematurity, estimating the infants were delivered at approximately 24 weeks' gestation.

The newly obtained records come one day after prosecutors acknowledged during Siders' bond hearing that investigators were still working to account for all of the birth records connected to the 33-year-old mother, whose case has drawn national attention after authorities removed 16 children from her rural Ohio home.

Article continues below advertisement

Siders Gave Birth to 18 Children

Police at the home
Source: @WSYXABC6/youtube

Authorities searched the Vinton County home as investigators continued gathering evidence in the ongoing case.

Article continues below advertisement

The certificates appear to clarify part of that timeline, showing Siders gave birth to 18 children, including the twins who died shortly after birth.

The existence of the twins had surfaced in recent days, but the newly obtained records provide the first detailed look at the official findings surrounding their deaths.

The documents identify the medical conditions listed by state officials and confirm both infants' deaths were classified as natural.

As Radar previously reported, Siders recently asked a judge to reduce her $300,000 bond after she was charged following the discovery of the children allegedly living in deplorable conditions inside the Vinton County residence.

Prosecutors opposed the request, arguing she should remain behind bars while the criminal case proceeds.

Article continues below advertisement

Investigation Remains Far From Over

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson
Source: @WSYXABC6/youtube

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost discussed the investigation and described the conditions inside the home during a press conference.

Article continues below advertisement

During the hearing, prosecutors also said the investigation remains ongoing and indicated additional records and evidence are still being gathered – as authorities continue building their case.

The newly revealed records also arrive as speculation has continued online regarding Siders' family history.

As Radar previously reported, co-defendant and grandparent Gary Siders Sr. was released on bond after allegedly suffering a fall while being transported from jail to the preliminary hearing.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
A photo of Mitch McConnell

EXCLUSIVE: Mitch McConnell's Health Crisis Sparks Calls for Mandatory Medical Tests for Aging Members of Congress — Amid Speculation Hospitalized Senator Is 'Brain Dead'

Demi Moore, 63, is allegedly thriving on casual hook-ups as she embraces her latest chapter.

EXCLUSIVE: Demi Wants More — Hollywood Leading Lady Moore, 63, Thriving on Casual Hook-Ups

Article continues below advertisement

Ohio Horror Case Continues

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Investigators and Sheriffs searched property
Source: @WSYXABC6/youtube

Authorities have alleged the children found inside the home were living in unsanitary and unsafe conditions.

Authorities have alleged the children found inside the home were living in unsanitary and unsafe conditions, allegations that sparked widespread outrage and led to the case being dubbed the "Ohio House of Horrors."

Siders, who faces multiple charges connected to the alleged conditions inside the home, has denied wrongdoing through her attorney.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.