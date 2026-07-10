EXCLUSIVE: Ohio 'House of Horrors' Mom Elizabeth Siders' Conjoined Twin Daughters Died From Respiratory Failure After Extreme Premature Birth, Court Docs Reveal
July 10 2026, Published 11:51 a.m. ET
Shocking new details have emerged in the Ohio "House of Horrors" case as newly obtained records reviewed by RadarOnline.com revealed Elizabeth Siders' conjoined twin daughters died from respiratory failure after being born nearly four months premature.
The birth and death certificates, obtained by Radar, identify the girls as Bailey Lee Siders and Faith Lee Siders, who were born on November 20, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio, to mom Elizabeth Ann Siders and dad Gary Lee Siders Jr.
Newly Obtained Certificates Reveal Details
According to the death certificates, both infants died approximately one hour after birth. Their deaths were ruled natural, with the immediate cause listed as respiratory failure.
The records also cite thoraco-omphalopagus, a rare form of conjoined twinning in which twins are joined at the chest and abdomen, as well as extreme prematurity, estimating the infants were delivered at approximately 24 weeks' gestation.
The newly obtained records come one day after prosecutors acknowledged during Siders' bond hearing that investigators were still working to account for all of the birth records connected to the 33-year-old mother, whose case has drawn national attention after authorities removed 16 children from her rural Ohio home.
Siders Gave Birth to 18 Children
The certificates appear to clarify part of that timeline, showing Siders gave birth to 18 children, including the twins who died shortly after birth.
The existence of the twins had surfaced in recent days, but the newly obtained records provide the first detailed look at the official findings surrounding their deaths.
The documents identify the medical conditions listed by state officials and confirm both infants' deaths were classified as natural.
As Radar previously reported, Siders recently asked a judge to reduce her $300,000 bond after she was charged following the discovery of the children allegedly living in deplorable conditions inside the Vinton County residence.
Prosecutors opposed the request, arguing she should remain behind bars while the criminal case proceeds.
Investigation Remains Far From Over
During the hearing, prosecutors also said the investigation remains ongoing and indicated additional records and evidence are still being gathered – as authorities continue building their case.
The newly revealed records also arrive as speculation has continued online regarding Siders' family history.
As Radar previously reported, co-defendant and grandparent Gary Siders Sr. was released on bond after allegedly suffering a fall while being transported from jail to the preliminary hearing.
Ohio Horror Case Continues
Authorities have alleged the children found inside the home were living in unsanitary and unsafe conditions, allegations that sparked widespread outrage and led to the case being dubbed the "Ohio House of Horrors."
Siders, who faces multiple charges connected to the alleged conditions inside the home, has denied wrongdoing through her attorney.