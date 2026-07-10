EXCLUSIVE: Ohio 'House of Horrors' Mom Elizabeth Siders' Conjoined Twin Daughters Died From Respiratory Failure After Extreme Premature Birth, Court Docs Reveal

The birth and death certificates, obtained by Radar , identify the girls as Bailey Lee Siders and Faith Lee Siders, who were born on November 20, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio , to mom Elizabeth Ann Siders and dad Gary Lee Siders Jr .

Shocking new details have emerged in the Ohio "House of Horrors" case as newly obtained records reviewed by RadarOnline.com revealed Elizabeth Siders ' conjoined twin daughters died from respiratory failure after being born nearly four months premature.

According to the death certificates, both infants died approximately one hour after birth. Their deaths were ruled natural, with the immediate cause listed as respiratory failure.

The records also cite thoraco-omphalopagus, a rare form of conjoined twinning in which twins are joined at the chest and abdomen, as well as extreme prematurity, estimating the infants were delivered at approximately 24 weeks' gestation.

The newly obtained records come one day after prosecutors acknowledged during Siders' bond hearing that investigators were still working to account for all of the birth records connected to the 33-year-old mother, whose case has drawn national attention after authorities removed 16 children from her rural Ohio home.