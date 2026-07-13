EXCLUSIVE: Federal Judge Sanctions Trump Lawyers After Finding $10Billion IRS Lawsuit Was 'Collusive' and Filed for an 'Improper Purpose'

According to court documents obtained by Radar , the extraordinary order stems from Trump's January 2026 lawsuit against the IRS and Treasury Department over the unauthorized disclosure of his tax information by former IRS contractor Charles Littlejohn , who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison in a separate criminal case.

A federal judge has sanctioned attorneys representing President Trump after issuing a blistering 56-page order finding the president's $10billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department was "collusive," "non-adversarial," and filed for an "improper purpose," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The judges order stems from Trump's January 2026 lawsuit against the IRS and Treasury Department over the unauthorized disclosure of his tax information.

But rather than focusing on the underlying tax leak, the court scrutinized how the civil lawsuit unfolded, ultimately concluding the parties were never truly adverse to one another as required under Article III of the U.S. Constitution.

The judge found there was "never a genuine case or controversy," determining the lawsuit was used to lend judicial legitimacy to a proposed settlement involving sweeping protections for Trump and billions of dollars in taxpayer funds.

According to the order, the proposed resolution included a formal government apology and the creation of a $1.776billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund" that would have been financed through the Treasury Department's Judgment Fund.