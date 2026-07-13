'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin Urges the DA's Office to Drop Case Against Son After He's Hit With Trespassing Violation — as He Has 'No Criminal History'

The View panelist, 57, wrote in a letter to the New Rochelle, New York, District Attorney that her 24-year-old son Gabriel is a recent Ivy League graduate with no prior record and asked that the violation against him be dismissed.

Sunny Hostin has shifted from taking on Donald Trump to fighting for her son's future after he landed in legal trouble over an alleged trespassing incident, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She called her "client" a "2025 Harvard University graduate with no criminal history or prior contact with the criminal justice system."

While serving as her son's attorney, Sunny claimed, "The circumstances of this case do not reflect the type of conduct that New York Penal Law §140.05 was intended to address."

In a letter signed with her full name, Asunción Hostin, the ABC star asked that the violation be dismissed before the court date.

Gabriel was accused of trespassing onto an active railroad right-of-way and cited but not arrested for the June 16 incident. He has a court appearance scheduled for July 31, which his mother is arguing doesn't need to happen.

Gabriel Hostin was busted for going on a run up a gravel hill on private property.

Sunny wrote that her son is an "avid jogger" who was checking out a "gravel incline" that he hoped to use for hill training. She stated that the gates to the area were open and that the only "no trespassing" sign wasn't visible at the time.

"He reasonably believed the area was accessible and had no intention of entering private property unlawfully," the former federal prosecutor argued.

Gabriel was then approached by a police officer while running on the hill and immediately called his mom, who was there "within minutes."

The cop allegedly acknowledged to the pair that the gate should have been closed and that he intentionally issued "only a violation — not a criminal trespass charge — in order to deter others from entering the property."

Sunny told the DA's office that her son had no intent to trespass and didn't know the property was private because the gates were open.