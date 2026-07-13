Hunter Biden and Far-Right Political Commentator Nick Fuentes Allegedly Nearly Got Into a Fist Fight After Tense Argument

Biden and Fuentes were additionally joined by alternative media journalist and YouTuber Andrew Callaghan, according to TMZ.

Their talk was reportedly meant to be a neutral opportunity to discuss politics and clarify any misconceptions about each other. However, at one point, things allegedly got heated, and Callaghan "almost had to step in to prevent them from turning this meeting into a boxing match," per the outlet.

While Fuentes is known for having extreme conservative views that likely firmly clash with Biden's own beliefs, it is unclear what topic of discussion sparked the alleged verbal altercation.

The interview is expected to be released sometime later this month.