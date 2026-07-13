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Home > Politics > Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden and Far-Right Political Commentator Nick Fuentes Allegedly Nearly Got Into a Fist Fight After Tense Argument

Hunter Biden and Nick Fuentes reportedly had a tense exchange during a filmed sit-down.
Source: MEGA; @America First with Nicholas J. Fuentes/Rumble

Hunter Biden and Nick Fuentes reportedly had a tense exchange during a filmed sit-down.

July 13 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Hunter Biden and far-right political commentator Nick Fuentes reportedly got into a tense argument that allegedly could have turned into a fist fight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It's been reported that they met up at a Philadelphia motel room on Sunday, July 12, to discuss their views in a "no question off limits" sit-down.

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Hunter Biden and Nick Fuentes Clash

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Hunter Biden and Nick Fuentes met with Andrew Callaghan.
Source: Channel 5

Hunter Biden and Nick Fuentes met with Andrew Callaghan in Philadelphia, per reports.

Biden and Fuentes were additionally joined by alternative media journalist and YouTuber Andrew Callaghan, according to TMZ.

Their talk was reportedly meant to be a neutral opportunity to discuss politics and clarify any misconceptions about each other. However, at one point, things allegedly got heated, and Callaghan "almost had to step in to prevent them from turning this meeting into a boxing match," per the outlet.

While Fuentes is known for having extreme conservative views that likely firmly clash with Biden's own beliefs, it is unclear what topic of discussion sparked the alleged verbal altercation.

The interview is expected to be released sometime later this month.

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Hunter Biden Speaks Out on His Life and Controversies

Hunter Biden and Nick Fuentes' interview has not yet been released.
Source: MEGA; @America First with Nicholas J. Fuentes/Rumble

Hunter Biden and Nick Fuentes' interview has not yet been released.

This comes as Biden has been making himself more available to the public in several surprising ways.

Not only has he been snarking about the Trump family and hitting back at trolls online, but he's also been giving a number of candid interviews on his life and past issues with substance abuse.

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Hunter Biden Chats With Candace Owens

Hunter Biden has opened up on his struggles with addiction in several interviews.
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden has opened up on his struggles with addiction in several interviews.

Back in May, Biden sat down with controversial podcaster and conspiracy theorist Candace Owens to shed light on "his struggles with addiction, the laptop controversy, his Catholic faith, the current political climate in America, and much more."

During the interview, he told Owens that widespread criticism of his personal life "forced" him to make a serious "choice."

"And the choice was, 'do I get out of bed and live or do I die?' And it became that much of a dichotomy. And I chose to live," he explained. "It wasn't easy, and maintaining sobriety in that kind of pressure cooker is often the thing that triggers you. But something broke me in a good way, which was, I no longer have any fear."

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Hunter Biden appeared on Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' podcast in June.
Source: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/YouTube

Hunter Biden appeared on Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' podcast in June.

During a June appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, he also hit back at Joe Rogan's quip that he talked about drugs like a "lost lover."

"Well, it's just honest, and I don't mean to talk about it that way, and I want to always make clear it's like, it is actually that dangerous," he said at the time.

Biden also discussed a moment when he decided to buy more illicit substances instead of checking himself into a rehab program.

"The worst possible thing that I could do was go smoke crack. And that's what I decided was the answer... And again, Joe Rogan, I don't mean this as a love letter," he continued. "It adds the ultimate warning from someone whose life was torn apart by it."

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