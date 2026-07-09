EXCLUSIVE: How Hunter Biden Is Desperately Trying to Rehab His Image – As He Lands Shock New Job
July 9 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Scandal-scarred Hunter Biden is trying to refurbish his tainted image, RadarOnline.com can reveal, by becoming – of all things – the executive director of an ultra-swanky drug and alcohol rehab center in L.A.'s Hollywood Hills.
Biden – who pleaded guilty to federal tax charges and was convicted in an illegal gun-possession case before receiving a pardon from his father, outgoing President Joe Biden, in 2024 – has been tapped to be the executive director of Peak Path Health.
Hunter Eyes Political Future Too
His qualifications include "recovery experience" and seven years of sobriety, according to the rehab center's press release.
"Combined with his ongoing work in community service and nonprofit leadership, [Hunter] brings a unique perspective to Peak Path Health's mission of helping individuals and families navigate substance use, mental health challenges, and long-term wellness," the release notes.
Hunter, who reportedly owes roughly $17million in legal bills, has also shockingly hinted he's willing to serve as California Governor Gavin Newsom's vice-presidential running mate in the 2028 election, telling the governor during a podcast: "Here's the deal. I'll run, but only as your VP, because the truth of the matter is that the vice president's residence is a lot cooler. It's a lot easier job, too."
Presidential historian Leon Wagener told RadarOnline.com: "I don't think he was joking, and neither did Newsom. I think Hunter thinks it's a good idea."
Hunter Challenges Don Jr. Fight
Hunter, 56, is already jumping back into the political arena by saying he was "offended" by plans to hold a UFC slugfest on the White House South Lawn as part of America's 250th birthday celebration.
In a nearly 500-word screed posted on X and addressed to UFC commentator Joe Rogan, Hunter even challenged first son Donald Trump Jr. to a mano-a-mano brawl.
"Cage match between me and Don Jr.?" he taunted. "Your call on the venue. Anywhere but the South Lawn."