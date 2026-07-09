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EXCLUSIVE: How Hunter Biden Is Desperately Trying to Rehab His Image – As He Lands Shock New Job

hunter biden rehab image shock new job
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden is trying to rehab his image after landing a shock new job amid ongoing scrutiny.

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July 9 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Scandal-scarred Hunter Biden is trying to refurbish his tainted image, RadarOnline.com can reveal, by becoming – of all things – the executive director of an ultra-swanky drug and alcohol rehab center in L.A.'s Hollywood Hills.

Biden – who pleaded guilty to federal tax charges and was convicted in an illegal gun-possession case before receiving a pardon from his father, outgoing President Joe Biden, in 2024 – has been tapped to be the executive director of Peak Path Health.

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Hunter Eyes Political Future Too

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Peak Path Health named Hunter Biden executive director, citing his recovery experience and seven years of sobriety.
Source: Chris Kleponis - CNP / MEGA

Peak Path Health named Hunter Biden executive director, citing his recovery experience and seven years of sobriety.

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His qualifications include "recovery experience" and seven years of sobriety, according to the rehab center's press release.

"Combined with his ongoing work in community service and nonprofit leadership, [Hunter] brings a unique perspective to Peak Path Health's mission of helping individuals and families navigate substance use, mental health challenges, and long-term wellness," the release notes.

Hunter, who reportedly owes roughly $17million in legal bills, has also shockingly hinted he's willing to serve as California Governor Gavin Newsom's vice-presidential running mate in the 2028 election, telling the governor during a podcast: "Here's the deal. I'll run, but only as your VP, because the truth of the matter is that the vice president's residence is a lot cooler. It's a lot easier job, too."

Presidential historian Leon Wagener told RadarOnline.com: "I don't think he was joking, and neither did Newsom. I think Hunter thinks it's a good idea."

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Hunter Challenges Don Jr. Fight

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Presidential historian Leon Wagener said Biden appeared serious about serving as Gavin Newsom's 2028 vice-presidential running mate.
Source: Rod Lamkey - CNP for NY Post / MEGA

Presidential historian Leon Wagener said Biden appeared serious about serving as Gavin Newsom's 2028 vice-presidential running mate.

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Hunter, 56, is already jumping back into the political arena by saying he was "offended" by plans to hold a UFC slugfest on the White House South Lawn as part of America's 250th birthday celebration.

In a nearly 500-word screed posted on X and addressed to UFC commentator Joe Rogan, Hunter even challenged first son Donald Trump Jr. to a mano-a-mano brawl.

"Cage match between me and Don Jr.?" he taunted. "Your call on the venue. Anywhere but the South Lawn."

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