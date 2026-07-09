EXCLUSIVE: How Hunter Biden Is Desperately Trying to Rehab His Image – As He Lands Shock New Job

His qualifications include "recovery experience" and seven years of sobriety, according to the rehab center's press release.

"Combined with his ongoing work in community service and nonprofit leadership, [Hunter] brings a unique perspective to Peak Path Health's mission of helping individuals and families navigate substance use, mental health challenges, and long-term wellness," the release notes.

Hunter, who reportedly owes roughly $17million in legal bills, has also shockingly hinted he's willing to serve as California Governor Gavin Newsom's vice-presidential running mate in the 2028 election, telling the governor during a podcast: "Here's the deal. I'll run, but only as your VP, because the truth of the matter is that the vice president's residence is a lot cooler. It's a lot easier job, too."

Presidential historian Leon Wagener told RadarOnline.com: "I don't think he was joking, and neither did Newsom. I think Hunter thinks it's a good idea."