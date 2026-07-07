Hunter Biden Questions If He Should Join OnlyFans in Chaotic Podcast Interview — After 'Sleepy Joe's' Troubled Son Admits He's $17Million in Debt

Instead of politics, the trio of hosts leaned into Hunter's celebrity status and humor, which spurred a free flowing conversation.

Blanco even complimented him, "You're really a model. You're a great looking guy."

The music producer, 38, husband of Selena Gomez, went on to call Hunter, 56, "the most stylish."

In response, Hunter quipped, "Are you saying I should do OnlyFans?"

Burd, 38, pointed out, "That would make a lot of money."

Hunter didn't necessarily shut down the idea, suggesting he "put up all (his) old stuff." After all, "intimate images," as described by his attorney, obtained through a hack on his devices were previously leaked on media outlets, including Fox News, in 2024.

Since Biden's potential content already leaked, Burd concluded Hunter would be entering an "overexposed" market.