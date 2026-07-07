Hunter Biden Questions If He Should Join OnlyFans in Chaotic Podcast Interview — After 'Sleepy Joe's' Troubled Son Admits He's $17Million in Debt
July 7 2026, Updated 11:25 a.m. ET
Hunter Biden appeared on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, where he dished on a variety of unconventional topics – including a potential OnlyFans career.
The son of former President Joe Biden has recently made his return to the public eye, and as part of his media-happy era, he chatted with music producer Benny Blanco, musician Dave Burd (Lil Dicky), and producer Kristin Batalucco, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hunter Biden Asks If He Should Join Only Fans
Instead of politics, the trio of hosts leaned into Hunter's celebrity status and humor, which spurred a free flowing conversation.
Blanco even complimented him, "You're really a model. You're a great looking guy."
The music producer, 38, husband of Selena Gomez, went on to call Hunter, 56, "the most stylish."
In response, Hunter quipped, "Are you saying I should do OnlyFans?"
Burd, 38, pointed out, "That would make a lot of money."
Hunter didn't necessarily shut down the idea, suggesting he "put up all (his) old stuff." After all, "intimate images," as described by his attorney, obtained through a hack on his devices were previously leaked on media outlets, including Fox News, in 2024.
Since Biden's potential content already leaked, Burd concluded Hunter would be entering an "overexposed" market.
Hunter Biden Struggles With Massive Financial Woes
An OnlyFans career could just be one way Hunter would be able to start trimming down his estimated $17million debt. His debt largely stems from overdue tax bills and legal fees for a variety of matters.
Upon receiving a presidential pardon from his father, he faced the task of paying down those bills. However, he admitted to not knowing where to go next to do so.
In a court filing, he claimed his "lack of financial resources has been exacerbated by the fires in the Pacific Palisades in early January, which has rendered my rental house unlivable for an extended period of time and, like many others in that situation, I am having difficulty in finding a new permanent place to live."
Moreover, he previously emphasized his family lacks "generational wealth," despite his dad's previous post in the Oval Office.
Hunter Biden Challenges Don Jr. to a Fight
The Friends Keep Secrets podcast dove into additional topics, including a potential cage fight with Donald Trump Jr., who he previously challenged.
The hosts asked Hunter a bit about his workout routine, as they emphasized he was in good shape. He admitted he does work out, but his strong back was the result of painting. Being curled up over the canvas apparently "worked out" his back.
He also said he's "training for the cage fight with Don Jr."
Hunter suggested the two duke it out in the ring after President Donald Trump's Freedom 250 UFC event on the White House South Lawn. As he ridiculed the event, he half-jokingly challenged the president's son to a fight of their own.
Biden Admits Alcohol Is the Worst Drug
Hunter was also open about his past drug use, joking that doing crack cocaine led him to get veneers, a claim he immediately laughed off.
He also admitted he hadn't yet been able to swear coffee with a little sugar off, making it his final vice.
He further levied his belief that alcohol is actually the worst drug in the world. According to the political nepo baby, he was drinking a gallon of vodka a day at one point. He added, "While I was smoking crack every 15 minutes."
The hosts inquired about what he thought was the "best drug," which Hunter relatively side-stepped. However, he did assert that crack worked "really well" to help him avoid his problems.