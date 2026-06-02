EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden's Drug Addiction Crisis Exposed — Stepmom Jill Reveals Family's Two Desperate Interventions to Save Joe's Struggling Son Fell Apart

In her new memoir, View From the East Wing, the former first lady pulls back the curtain on one of the most painful chapters in the Biden family’s history, detailing Hunter’s struggles with substance abuse in the years following the 2015 death of his older brother, Beau Biden .

Jill Biden has revealed the desperate steps she and Joe Biden took to help son Hunter Biden overcome his addiction, disclosing the family staged two separate interventions that ultimately failed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Beau’s death left Hunter 'unhinged' and sent the family into a period marked by fear.

According to Jill, Beau's death left Hunter "unhinged" and sent the family into a period marked by fear, uncertainty and unanswered questions.

She recalled repeatedly asking Joe if he had heard from Hunter, only to be met with the same troubling response.

"Have you heard from Hunter?" Jill would ask.

"No, have you?" Joe would reply.

She asked her husband: "Well, where do you think he is?"

"I don’t know," Joe replied.

Jill admitted the family struggled to confront the reality of Hunter’s addiction, writing that she and Joe were partly living in denial despite growing concerns about his behavior.