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EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Hiding From His Debts — Inside Story of How Suit Claims Deadbeat Dad is Living High on Hog While Skimping on Child Support

Hunter Biden has been facing claims he is avoiding debts while neglecting child support payments.
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden has been facing claims he is avoiding debts while neglecting child support payments.

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May 19 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Hunter Biden is seemingly living the high life as his ex-stripper baby mama is after him for more in monthly child support, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the former drug addict's attorney contends his client is penniless and overseas, spending time in wife Melissa Cohen's native South Africa, sources have tracked the prodigal painter to Iranian-born entrepreneur Joe Kiani's lavish oceanfront Santa Ynez compound two hours north of L.A. – where Biden, 56, was photographed in early April.

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Hunter's Money Woes Explode

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Lunden Roberts demanded increased child support from Hunter Biden, alleging he is living lavishly at Joe Kiani's California compound despite claiming financial hardship.
Source: @LUNDENTOWN_/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Lunden Roberts demanded increased child support from Hunter Biden, alleging he is living lavishly at Joe Kiani's California compound despite claiming financial hardship.

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"He's been telling everyone that he is living in South Africa because he has no money, but it's a ruse to show that he is broke and can't pay his bills," a Biden family source said of Hunter, a father of five.

Meanwhile, Lunden Roberts, mother of Biden's 7-year-old daughter, Navy, has hit him with a demand for more than the $5,000 in monthly child support he's now paying. In bombshell legal papers, she alleged he's living high on the hog at Kiani's mountaintop home while jetsetting overseas and dining at pricey Nantucket eateries.

Biden's new lawyer, Brent Langdon, fired back, saying: "Going out to dinner is [not] a support for modification of child support when you are already paying... at least double the amount, that under child support guidelines, you should be paying."

Hunter's debts are considerable, said sources. He is on the hook for some $20 million in total, with at least $15million owed to his defense counsel in the now-closed criminal case concerning federal gun and tax charges Hunter faced in 2024.

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Hunter's Debt Nightmare Grows

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An insider claimed Roberts has intensified her dispute with Biden after accusing him of ghosting her following the release of her book.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden pardoned Hunter in 2025 after the former first son pleaded guilty to tax charges and was convicted in a federal gun case.

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The former first son was convicted of lying on a gun application about his crack cocaine use and pleaded guilty to dodging more than $1.4million in taxes and filing a false return in 2018. He was pardoned by dad Joe [Biden] in 2025 on Joe's way out of the White House.

Sources said Hunter also owes $5million to his ex-pal and "sugar brother" Kevin Morris, a Hollywood lawyer who floated him the money to pay off his tax bills and keep him solvent during his legal crisis.

Hunter also reportedly owes more than $1million to art dealer Georges Berges, who is now threatening to sell his work on the secondary market to get some of it back.

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Hunter's Baby Mama Wants Revenge

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An insider claimed Roberts has intensified her dispute with Biden after accusing him of ghosting her following the release of her book.
Source: @LUNDENTOWN_/INSTAGRAM

An insider claimed Roberts has intensified her dispute with Biden after accusing him of ghosting her following the release of her book.

Sources said Roberts could be looking for vengeance.

In January, she accused Hunter of "ghosting" her after the publication of her book, Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden.

"She appears to be out for blood," said an insider, "and she'll squeeze Hunter until there's nothing left."

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