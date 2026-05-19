EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Hiding From His Debts — Inside Story of How Suit Claims Deadbeat Dad is Living High on Hog While Skimping on Child Support

"He's been telling everyone that he is living in South Africa because he has no money, but it's a ruse to show that he is broke and can't pay his bills," a Biden family source said of Hunter, a father of five.

Meanwhile, Lunden Roberts, mother of Biden's 7-year-old daughter, Navy, has hit him with a demand for more than the $5,000 in monthly child support he's now paying. In bombshell legal papers, she alleged he's living high on the hog at Kiani's mountaintop home while jetsetting overseas and dining at pricey Nantucket eateries.

Biden's new lawyer, Brent Langdon, fired back, saying: "Going out to dinner is [not] a support for modification of child support when you are already paying... at least double the amount, that under child support guidelines, you should be paying."

Hunter's debts are considerable, said sources. He is on the hook for some $20 million in total, with at least $15million owed to his defense counsel in the now-closed criminal case concerning federal gun and tax charges Hunter faced in 2024.