EXCLUSIVE: Heartless Hunter! Inside Story of How Lawsuit Charges Joe Biden's Scandal-Scarred Son With 'Ghosting' Ting Lovechild

In a bombshell lawsuit, Roberts also asks that Hunter, 55, be thrown in jail for violating a court order allowing their daughter to choose a piece of his artwork.

Roberts has reopened a 2019 child support case in Arkansas, claiming she's "reached out to Mr. Biden numerous times" asking him to speak to their daughter, Navy Joan Roberts, but he "in classic, clueless form, refused to respond."

RadarOnline.com can reveal, according to court documents, Biden agreed in 2023 to give their daughter "a specific number of paintings he had created, and she had selected" in a bid to get his child support payments reduced.

Despite a court order, the child has "received some paintings, but they were the ones chosen by Mr. Biden," according to the suit. Lunden, 34, is asking the judge to enforce the agreement since Biden's art "will be her only real connection to her father and her only inheritance from him."