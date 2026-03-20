Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Hunter Biden
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Heartless Hunter! Inside Story of How Lawsuit Charges Joe Biden's Scandal-Scarred Son With 'Ghosting' Ting Lovechild

Split photo of Lunden Roberts, Hunter Biden
Source: Photo of Navy Joan and Lunden Roberts; mega

A lawsuit has claimed Hunter Biden ghosted his lovechild, adding to scandals tied to Joe Biden's son.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 20 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Trainwreck Hunter Biden is a "classless" creep who's "ghosted" his 7-year-old daughter – and should be tossed in the clink.

That's the claim of Biden's baby mama, ex-stripper Lunden Roberts, who wants a judge to force the former first son to "communicate with his child."

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Accused of Court Defiance

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Hunter Biden
Source: MEGA

Lunden Roberts reopened a 2019 Arkansas child support case, alleging Hunter Biden repeatedly refused to communicate with daughter, Navy Joan Roberts.

Article continues below advertisement

In a bombshell lawsuit, Roberts also asks that Hunter, 55, be thrown in jail for violating a court order allowing their daughter to choose a piece of his artwork.

Roberts has reopened a 2019 child support case in Arkansas, claiming she's "reached out to Mr. Biden numerous times" asking him to speak to their daughter, Navy Joan Roberts, but he "in classic, clueless form, refused to respond."

RadarOnline.com can reveal, according to court documents, Biden agreed in 2023 to give their daughter "a specific number of paintings he had created, and she had selected" in a bid to get his child support payments reduced.

Despite a court order, the child has "received some paintings, but they were the ones chosen by Mr. Biden," according to the suit. Lunden, 34, is asking the judge to enforce the agreement since Biden's art "will be her only real connection to her father and her only inheritance from him."

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter ‘Ghosted’ Daughter After Memoir

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Hunter Biden
Source: MEGA

Legal papers state Biden agreed in 2023 to provide selected artwork to Navy as part of a child support reduction deal.

Article continues below advertisement

Father and daughter had bonded over their shared love of making art, according to the legal papers, and spoke "several times" during calls.

But after Lunden published a memoir about her time with Biden, even though it "neither disparaged nor derided" him, he "ghosted" his "sweet, little" girl, the papers say.

Biden had denied fathering Navy until a DNA test ordered by the court confirmed paternity in 2019.

Lunden now wants to send Biden behind bars, since he "only tends to act in this case when he has to do so," the legal papers claim.

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter’s Scandals Keep Mounting

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's marriage unraveled behind their public fairytale image.

How John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's 'Fairytale' Marriage Spiraled into Anything But a Love Story

Pamela Anderson has grown close to Billy Bob Thornton while filming 'Somedays' in New Jersey.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Landman' Making a Splash With Pammy — Ex-Baywatch Babe 'Is Now Inseparable' From New Co-Star Billy Bob Thornton

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Legal papers state Biden agreed in 2023 to provide selected artwork to Navy as part of a child support reduction deal.
Source: MEGA

Legal papers state Biden agreed in 2023 to provide selected artwork to Navy as part of a child support reduction deal.

Her suit is only the latest scandal in Biden's sordid past, which is rife with drug use, wild partying, and sex with hookers.

He was also convicted at a federal trial of illegally owning a gun while addicted to drugs and had a conviction for tax evasion.

His father, Joe Biden, pardoned him just before he left the presidency.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.