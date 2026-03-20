EXCLUSIVE: Heartless Hunter! Inside Story of How Lawsuit Charges Joe Biden's Scandal-Scarred Son With 'Ghosting' Ting Lovechild
March 20 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Trainwreck Hunter Biden is a "classless" creep who's "ghosted" his 7-year-old daughter – and should be tossed in the clink.
That's the claim of Biden's baby mama, ex-stripper Lunden Roberts, who wants a judge to force the former first son to "communicate with his child."
Hunter Accused of Court Defiance
In a bombshell lawsuit, Roberts also asks that Hunter, 55, be thrown in jail for violating a court order allowing their daughter to choose a piece of his artwork.
Roberts has reopened a 2019 child support case in Arkansas, claiming she's "reached out to Mr. Biden numerous times" asking him to speak to their daughter, Navy Joan Roberts, but he "in classic, clueless form, refused to respond."
RadarOnline.com can reveal, according to court documents, Biden agreed in 2023 to give their daughter "a specific number of paintings he had created, and she had selected" in a bid to get his child support payments reduced.
Despite a court order, the child has "received some paintings, but they were the ones chosen by Mr. Biden," according to the suit. Lunden, 34, is asking the judge to enforce the agreement since Biden's art "will be her only real connection to her father and her only inheritance from him."
Hunter ‘Ghosted’ Daughter After Memoir
Father and daughter had bonded over their shared love of making art, according to the legal papers, and spoke "several times" during calls.
But after Lunden published a memoir about her time with Biden, even though it "neither disparaged nor derided" him, he "ghosted" his "sweet, little" girl, the papers say.
Biden had denied fathering Navy until a DNA test ordered by the court confirmed paternity in 2019.
Lunden now wants to send Biden behind bars, since he "only tends to act in this case when he has to do so," the legal papers claim.
Hunter’s Scandals Keep Mounting
Her suit is only the latest scandal in Biden's sordid past, which is rife with drug use, wild partying, and sex with hookers.
He was also convicted at a federal trial of illegally owning a gun while addicted to drugs and had a conviction for tax evasion.
His father, Joe Biden, pardoned him just before he left the presidency.