Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden's Stripper Baby Mama Calls for Troubled Son of 'Sleepy Joe' to Be ARRESTED Over Claims He's Failing to Pay Child Support

Split photo of Lunden Roberts, Hunter Biden
Source: Photo of Navy Joan and Lunden Roberts; mega

Hunter Biden's baby mama has called for his 'incarceration' over an allegedly child custody dispute.

Jan. 16 2026, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

Hunter Biden's baby mama has called for him to be "incarcerated" over his "antics" in their child support agreement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lunden Roberts has asked an Arkansas judge to reopen their custody case and jail the former first son until he complies with the terms of their 2023 agreement.

Roberts Demands Biden's Arrest

Photo of Hunter Biden
Source: MEGA

Roberts called for Biden to be 'incarcerated' until he complies with their custody agreement.

"Incarcerate him in the Independence County Detention Center as a civil penalty until he purges his contempt by complying with this court’s orders," the motion filed by Roberts reportedly stated.

Roberts, 34, previously agreed to settle her dispute with Biden, 55, on the condition he would hand over a portion of the proceeds from the sale of his artwork.

At the time, their daughter Navy Joan was four-years-old. Her mother additionally agreed to changing Navy's last name to Biden, as well as reducing her monthly child support demand from $20,000 to $5,000.

Photo of Navy Joan and Lunden Roberts
Source: @lundentownn_/instagram

Roberts alleged Biden dropped interest in having a relationship with their daughter after she published her 2024 memoir.

As for Biden, he initially denied being Navy's father until a court-ordered DNA test proved otherwise in 2019.

Roberts alleged Biden initially showed an effort to get to know his daughter, who he chatted with during scheduled phone calls, but dropped any interest after she released her 2024 book Out of the Shadows.

She further insisted her book "neither disparaged nor derided" Navy's father.

Roberts Accuses Biden of Inflicting 'Emotional Trauma'

Photo of Navy Joan and Lunden Roberts
Source: @lundentownn_/instagram

Roberts accused Biden of inflicting 'emotional trauma' on their daughter.

According to court documents, Roberts accused Biden of inflicting "emotional trauma" on their daughter and cited Navy attending a family wedding and having the realization her dad would not walk her down the aisle or dance with her at the reception.

Despite her alleged pain, Roberts claimed Navy believes her dad will go to Heaven and claimed the little girl recently confessed "she ‘could not wait to get to heaven'" so she could "'be with (her) dad'" who "'lives far away and is really busy.'"

"To this day, (Navy) has not heard again from her father, and this is baffling to (Roberts) and her family because Mr. Biden said that he had 'lived in guilt and remorse every second of every day that (he) hasn't been in (Navy's) life," her filing stated.

Photo of Hunter Biden
Source: MEGA

Roberts alleged jail time will apply the pressure Biden needs to comply with court orders.

Roberts begged the court to arrest Biden, as she claimed he only responds to child custody matters when "he has to do so," and being in custody would apply pressure for him to comply.

"The defendant should be incarcerated as a criminal penalty for flaunting the dignity and authority of this court," the filing continued.

She also claimed Biden played up his remorse about how he handled their situation to gain sympathy so she would agree to a lower monthly child support payment amount.

"As is systemic in the history of this case, it is because of Mr. Biden's antics that we find ourselves back before this court," the filing stated.

