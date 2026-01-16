Hunter Biden's Stripper Baby Mama Calls for Troubled Son of 'Sleepy Joe' to Be ARRESTED Over Claims He's Failing to Pay Child Support

Lunden Roberts has asked an Arkansas judge to reopen their custody case and jail the former first son until he complies with the terms of their 2023 agreement.

Hunter Biden 's baby mama has called for him to be "incarcerated" over his "antics" in their child support agreement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

At the time, their daughter Navy Joan was four-years-old. Her mother additionally agreed to changing Navy's last name to Biden, as well as reducing her monthly child support demand from $20,000 to $5,000.

Roberts , 34, previously agreed to settle her dispute with Biden , 55, on the condition he would hand over a portion of the proceeds from the sale of his artwork.

"Incarcerate him in the Independence County Detention Center as a civil penalty until he purges his contempt by complying with this court’s orders," the motion filed by Roberts reportedly stated.

Roberts alleged Biden initially showed an effort to get to know his daughter, who he chatted with during scheduled phone calls, but dropped any interest after she released her 2024 book Out of the Shadows .

According to court documents, Roberts accused Biden of inflicting "emotional trauma" on their daughter and cited Navy attending a family wedding and having the realization her dad would not walk her down the aisle or dance with her at the reception.

Despite her alleged pain, Roberts claimed Navy believes her dad will go to Heaven and claimed the little girl recently confessed "she ‘could not wait to get to heaven'" so she could "'be with (her) dad'" who "'lives far away and is really busy.'"

"To this day, (Navy) has not heard again from her father, and this is baffling to (Roberts) and her family because Mr. Biden said that he had 'lived in guilt and remorse every second of every day that (he) hasn't been in (Navy's) life," her filing stated.