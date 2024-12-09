Pardoned Hunter Biden's Ex Blasts he 'Still Hasn't Met 6-Year-Old Daughter' — And Accuses Him of 'Hurting Her In Ways He'll Never Realize'
Hunter Biden's former lover has blasted the troubled attorney, revealing he still hasn’t met their young daughter.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Lunden Roberts, 33, accuses Hunter, 54, of "hurting her in ways he’ll never realize" as he continues to snub six-year-old daughter, Navy, in person.
Roberts has told how Hunter, who was controversially pardoned by President Joe Biden last week having been convicted of gun charges and pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion, has not spoken to Navy for eight months — despite the youngster being desperate to meet her father, and his family, in the flesh.
Last year Biden acknowledged his seventh grandchild, writing in a statement: "Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy."
Roberts said: "They can't step forward and be a part of her life.
"No one knows why and no one can defend it."
Roberts was a 25-year-old student when she met Hunter at a party in Washington in 2016 — and for over a year she saw up close the chaos, power and darkness of his world.
She remembered a man plagued by a crack cocaine addiction and shattered by grief, having lost his mother and sister in a car crash when he was a child and later his brother, Beau, to a brain tumour 2015.
When they got together he was in the process of divorcing his wife, Kathleen Buhle, with whom he has three grown-up children, and was in an on-off relationship with Hallie Biden, Beau's widow.
Roberts said: "Hunter would say he felt like the black sheep of the family, like he was constantly this scandal-plagued son and everything he did was wrong.
"It really affected him. His 'failures' didn't go unnoticed in his own mind."
In December 2017, she found out she was pregnant. The couple were at that point separated and Roberts went home to her parents in Batesville.
She claims Hunter told her: "Whatever you decide, I'm here. You let me know what I need to do."
Yet things changed following the birth.
She said: "After I had Navy, I kept waiting for Hunter
"Is he going to call? It wasn't that I thought we'd get married and sail off into the sunset. I wanted him to be a father to our child, to be in her life in some way."
- Hunter Biden Agrees to 'Build a Relationship' With 4-Year-Old Daughter After Child Support Slash
- Hunter Biden's Ex-Stripper Baby Mama Wants Love Child's Last Name Legally Changed To Biden
- Hunter Biden's Ex-Stripper Fling Living it Up After Embattled First Son's Accused of Corruption in Federal Tax Probe
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Hunter then claimed the child was not his, first privately then publicly.
In his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things, he said he did not remember Roberts at all.
She said: "It was the greatest public gaslighting of all time.
"He denied it to the point where I'm calling my friends saying, 'Did I dream all of this?''
"It had me feeling like I had gone mad… I knew that he would do whatever it took to make (a problem) go away. There was no limit. And I felt like that was what he was trying to do again."
After private proceedings, in which he still refused to acknowledge paternity, Roberts filed a lawsuit. The court ordered a paternity test and Hunter was confirmed as the biological father.
Roberts said she received an offer of $250,000 from Hunter's lawyers in exchange for her signing a non-disclosure agreement, which would mean she could not publicly reveal the test results.
She rejected the offer.
Instead, they reached an agreement that he pay $5,000 child support each month, with Hunter agreeing to have contact with his daughter, by sending and discussing his artwork.
Roberts adds: "I have empathy for Hunter, because I've seen him in his darkest days.
"But he has missed out on a lot in his daughter's life and he's hurt her in ways that I don't think he'll ever realize.
"A child's first heartbreak shouldn't be from their father."
Roberts does, however, have sympathy for President Biden for choosing to pardon his wayward son.
She said: "People feel like Hunter is an entitled a—hole that gets away with everything, but he has a target on his back.
"Hunter deals with the consequences in his own mind, in his own heart. He has a hard time with those things."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.