Pardoned Hunter Biden's Ex Blasts he 'Still Hasn't Met 6-Year-Old Daughter' — And Accuses Him of 'Hurting Her In Ways He'll Never Realize'

Composite photos of Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts and daughter Navy
Source: MEGA;@lundentownn_/instagram

Lunden Roberts claims Hunter Biden has never met their daughter Navy in person and says he's "hurting her in ways he’ll never realize".

By:

Dec. 9 2024, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

Hunter Biden's former lover has blasted the troubled attorney, revealing he still hasn’t met their young daughter.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Lunden Roberts, 33, accuses Hunter, 54, of "hurting her in ways he’ll never realize" as he continues to snub six-year-old daughter, Navy, in person.

jill biden led family campaign pressure joe biden into pardoning hunter biden
Source: MEGA

Hunter has not even spoken to Navy in eight months, despite the fact the six-year-old wants to meet him.

Roberts has told how Hunter, who was controversially pardoned by President Joe Biden last week having been convicted of gun charges and pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion, has not spoken to Navy for eight months — despite the youngster being desperate to meet her father, and his family, in the flesh.

Last year Biden acknowledged his seventh grandchild, writing in a statement: "Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy."

Roberts said: "They can't step forward and be a part of her life.

"No one knows why and no one can defend it."

pardoned hunter bidens ex blasts he still hasnt met year old daughter and accuses him of hurting her in ways hell never realize lundentownn
Source: @lundentownn_/instagram

Roberts says of Hunter 'a child's first heartbreak shouldn't be from their father.'

Roberts was a 25-year-old student when she met Hunter at a party in Washington in 2016 — and for over a year she saw up close the chaos, power and darkness of his world.

She remembered a man plagued by a crack cocaine addiction and shattered by grief, having lost his mother and sister in a car crash when he was a child and later his brother, Beau, to a brain tumour 2015.

When they got together he was in the process of divorcing his wife, Kathleen Buhle, with whom he has three grown-up children, and was in an on-off relationship with Hallie Biden, Beau's widow.

pardoned hunter bidens ex blasts he still hasnt met year old daughter and accuses him of hurting her in ways hell never realize lundentownn
Source: @lundentownn_/instagram

Hunter was initially supportive of Roberts when she was pregnant with Navy but that changed when she gave birth.

Roberts said: "Hunter would say he felt like the black sheep of the family, like he was constantly this scandal-plagued son and everything he did was wrong.

"It really affected him. His 'failures' didn't go unnoticed in his own mind."

In December 2017, she found out she was pregnant. The couple were at that point separated and Roberts went home to her parents in Batesville.

She claims Hunter told her: "Whatever you decide, I'm here. You let me know what I need to do."

Yet things changed following the birth.

She said: "After I had Navy, I kept waiting for Hunter

"Is he going to call? It wasn't that I thought we'd get married and sail off into the sunset. I wanted him to be a father to our child, to be in her life in some way."

pardoned hunter bidens ex blasts he still hasnt met year old daughter and accuses him of hurting her in ways hell never realize lundentownn
Source: @lundentownn_/instagram

Roberts and Navy pose up with her book about life living with the wayward son of Joe Biden.

Hunter then claimed the child was not his, first privately then publicly.

In his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things, he said he did not remember Roberts at all.

She said: "It was the greatest public gaslighting of all time.

"He denied it to the point where I'm calling my friends saying, 'Did I dream all of this?''

"It had me feeling like I had gone mad… I knew that he would do whatever it took to make (a problem) go away. There was no limit. And I felt like that was what he was trying to do again."

joe biden hunter biden struggles scandals guilty plea tax trial jail
Source: MEGA

Hunter was recently pardoned by Biden having been convicted of gun charges and pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion.

After private proceedings, in which he still refused to acknowledge paternity, Roberts filed a lawsuit. The court ordered a paternity test and Hunter was confirmed as the biological father.

Roberts said she received an offer of $250,000 from Hunter's lawyers in exchange for her signing a non-disclosure agreement, which would mean she could not publicly reveal the test results.

She rejected the offer.

Instead, they reached an agreement that he pay $5,000 child support each month, with Hunter agreeing to have contact with his daughter, by sending and discussing his artwork.

Roberts adds: "I have empathy for Hunter, because I've seen him in his darkest days.

"But he has missed out on a lot in his daughter's life and he's hurt her in ways that I don't think he'll ever realize.

"A child's first heartbreak shouldn't be from their father."

Roberts does, however, have sympathy for President Biden for choosing to pardon his wayward son.

She said: "People feel like Hunter is an entitled a—hole that gets away with everything, but he has a target on his back.

"Hunter deals with the consequences in his own mind, in his own heart. He has a hard time with those things."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

