'Camera-Loving' Trump Health Concerns Mount as Hunter Biden and Gavin Newsom Sound Alarm Over Prez's Lack of Public Appearances
June 4 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Prior to his fiery appearance in the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, June 3, questions had been flying about President Trump's whereabouts, RadarOnline.com can report.
The normally camera-loving prez has still not been seen outside the friendly confines of the White House for more than a week, raising new concerns about his failing health.
Trump Gets Trolled by His Political Opponents
After recently gloating that his 6-month physical had "checked out PERFECTLY", President Trump mysteriously went M.I.A. and hadn't been seen in public for days.
The 79-year-old's vanishing act caught the attention of some of his biggest critics, who made sure to point it out online.
On Wednesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office blasted a tweet in all-caps: "WHY HASN’T THE CAMERA-LOVING PRESIDENT BEEN IN FRONT OF A CAMERA FOR DAYS ??? ESPECIALLY RIGHT AFTER HIS 'PERFECT' PHYSICAL?"
While Hunter Biden slammed, "Trump hasn’t made a public appearance in 8 days. This after an unscheduled visit to the hospital- because he 'likes getting check-ups.'"
Trump Takes on Kaitlan Collins... Again
However, after days of disappearance, the camera-loving president miraculously appeared in the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon to meet with the press, and picked up right were he left off – by berating a female reporter.
It all began when another journalist asked Trump about his administration's decision to drop a $1.8 billion Department of Justice "anti-weaponization" fund.
Instead of answering, Trump decided to attack CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins, calling CNN a "very corrupt organization" and taking aim at her personally.
"I thought that was the greatest thing," Trump said of potential payouts for victims he believes were wronged, "because people like you have abused our people so badly."
When Collins tried to speak, the president shut her down.
"Be quiet … you should be ashamed of yourself. You used to be a conservative," Trump railed. "She used to be a conservative from Alabama. Can you believe it? But CNN, in particular CNN, does such false reporting, but now they have new ownership, so maybe it’ll straighten it out. I doubt it. It’s hard to straighten garbage out."
'Concerns' Over Trump's Lack of Transparency
The strange interaction at least confirmed Trump is alive, but on Wednesday, a top doctor called for the president's personal physician to answer concerns about his health, both physical and cognitive.
Despite the Don's doctors giving him a clean bill, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who isn't part of Trump's team, took to X to say there were still "lingering concerns" regarding the president's recent physical exam and his "prolonged absence from the public eye."
"The White House should make available the president’s physician to answer questions from the press," demanded Reiner.
Trump's Health Report Was Finally Released
After days of refusing to release the results, the White House finally sent out a copy of the president's health report late Friday night, with Trump's personal physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, concluding he remains in "perfect health."
But Reiner, who is often a guest on CNN, has some questions, including continued concerns over Trump's heart scans, swollen ankles and bruised hands.
"Dr. Barbabella attributes the president’s bruising to his aspirin and handshaking. But what about his left hand?" Reiner tweetted. "Also, why is the president taking a dose of aspirin 4x higher than recommended for cardiovascular protection?"
He also questioned if the medical team addressed "the patient’s apparent daytime fatigue and sleepiness?"