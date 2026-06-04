'Camera-Loving' Trump Health Concerns Mount as Hunter Biden and Gavin Newsom Sound Alarm Over Prez's Lack of Public Appearances

Instead of answering, Trump decided to attack CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins, calling CNN a "very corrupt organization" and taking aim at her personally.

"I thought that was the greatest thing," Trump said of potential payouts for victims he believes were wronged, "because people like you have abused our people so badly."

When Collins tried to speak, the president shut her down.

"Be quiet … you should be ashamed of yourself. You used to be a conservative," Trump railed. "She used to be a conservative from Alabama. Can you believe it? But CNN, in particular CNN, does such false reporting, but now they have new ownership, so maybe it’ll straighten it out. I doubt it. It’s hard to straighten garbage out."