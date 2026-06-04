Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Camera-Loving' Trump Health Concerns Mount as Hunter Biden and Gavin Newsom Sound Alarm Over Prez's Lack of Public Appearances

Gavin Newsom and Hunter Biden both trolled Donald Trump over his glaring absences this week.
Source: mega

Gavin Newsom and Hunter Biden both trolled Donald Trump over his glaring absences this week.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 4 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prior to his fiery appearance in the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, June 3, questions had been flying about President Trump's whereabouts, RadarOnline.com can report.

The normally camera-loving prez has still not been seen outside the friendly confines of the White House for more than a week, raising new concerns about his failing health.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Gets Trolled by His Political Opponents

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Donald Trump finally appeared at a White House signing ceremony on Wednesday.
Source: mega

Donald Trump finally appeared at a White House signing ceremony on Wednesday.

After recently gloating that his 6-month physical had "checked out PERFECTLY", President Trump mysteriously went M.I.A. and hadn't been seen in public for days.

The 79-year-old's vanishing act caught the attention of some of his biggest critics, who made sure to point it out online.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @GovPressOffice/X

On Wednesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office blasted a tweet in all-caps: "WHY HASN’T THE CAMERA-LOVING PRESIDENT BEEN IN FRONT OF A CAMERA FOR DAYS ??? ESPECIALLY RIGHT AFTER HIS 'PERFECT' PHYSICAL?"

While Hunter Biden slammed, "Trump hasn’t made a public appearance in 8 days. This after an unscheduled visit to the hospital- because he 'likes getting check-ups.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Takes on Kaitlan Collins... Again

He also got into another spat with CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins.
Source: mega

He also got into another spat with CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins.

However, after days of disappearance, the camera-loving president miraculously appeared in the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon to meet with the press, and picked up right were he left off – by berating a female reporter.

It all began when another journalist asked Trump about his administration's decision to drop a $1.8 billion Department of Justice "anti-weaponization" fund.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @CNN;youtube

Trump's comments were sparked by questions surrounding the $1,776 billion 'anti-weaponization fund.'

Instead of answering, Trump decided to attack CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins, calling CNN a "very corrupt organization" and taking aim at her personally.

"I thought that was the greatest thing," Trump said of potential payouts for victims he believes were wronged, "because people like you have abused our people so badly."

When Collins tried to speak, the president shut her down.

"Be quiet … you should be ashamed of yourself. You used to be a conservative," Trump railed. "She used to be a conservative from Alabama. Can you believe it? But CNN, in particular CNN, does such false reporting, but now they have new ownership, so maybe it’ll straighten it out. I doubt it. It’s hard to straighten garbage out."

Article continues below advertisement

'Concerns' Over Trump's Lack of Transparency

Questions about Donald Trump's mental and physical health continue to swirl.
Source: mega

Questions about Donald Trump's mental and physical health continue to swirl.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Candace Owens

Candace Owens Bizarrely Claims She'd 'Run for Dictator' of the U.S. — NOT President: 'I'm Not Dealing With Congress'

'The View' co-hosts Trump's insults aimed at CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

'The View' Co-hosts Spar Over Trump's Attack on Kaitlan Collins — As Sunny Hostin Shames Other Reporters for Not Standing Up to Prez

The strange interaction at least confirmed Trump is alive, but on Wednesday, a top doctor called for the president's personal physician to answer concerns about his health, both physical and cognitive.

Despite the Don's doctors giving him a clean bill, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who isn't part of Trump's team, took to X to say there were still "lingering concerns" regarding the president's recent physical exam and his "prolonged absence from the public eye."

"The White House should make available the president’s physician to answer questions from the press," demanded Reiner.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Trump's Health Report Was Finally Released

The president insisted he remains in perfect health.
Source: mega

The president insisted he remains in perfect health.

After days of refusing to release the results, the White House finally sent out a copy of the president's health report late Friday night, with Trump's personal physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, concluding he remains in "perfect health."

But Reiner, who is often a guest on CNN, has some questions, including continued concerns over Trump's heart scans, swollen ankles and bruised hands.

"Dr. Barbabella attributes the president’s bruising to his aspirin and handshaking. But what about his left hand?" Reiner tweetted. "Also, why is the president taking a dose of aspirin 4x higher than recommended for cardiovascular protection?"

He also questioned if the medical team addressed "the patient’s apparent daytime fatigue and sleepiness?"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.