Inside Meghan Markle's Transformation: 'Diva Duchess' Allegedly Had 'Subtle Nose Job and Got Lip Filler', Top Surgeon Claims

"Here she is at the age of 17, and here she is at the age of 25. This is who I consider to be the natural young Meghan Markle before she may have had anything done," Youn claimed on his YouTube channel.

"When you take a look at her nose, she has a very characteristic nose. She has a bit of a round tip to her nose, and she has a little bit of width to her nose, which is very consistent with her ethnicity," he said of her mixed background, as her father, Thomas Markle, is white and her mother, Doria Ragland, is Black.

"Also, take a peek at her lips. She has nice, full lips that anybody would die for," Youn noted about mid-twenties Meghan.