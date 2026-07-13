Inside Meghan Markle's Transformation: 'Diva Duchess' Allegedly Had 'Subtle Nose Job and Got Lip Filler', Top Surgeon Claims
July 13 2026, Published 6:48 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle today looks worlds away from her fresh-faced Los Angeles high school days, and a top plastic surgeon has shared his thoughts on the dramatic transformation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn analyzed photos of Markle from her days as a 17-year-old through her years as an actress and her rise to royalty, revealing the cosmetic procedures he believes helped change her facial appearance.
'Natural' Meghan Markle Before She' Had Anything Done'
"Here she is at the age of 17, and here she is at the age of 25. This is who I consider to be the natural young Meghan Markle before she may have had anything done," Youn claimed on his YouTube channel.
"When you take a look at her nose, she has a very characteristic nose. She has a bit of a round tip to her nose, and she has a little bit of width to her nose, which is very consistent with her ethnicity," he said of her mixed background, as her father, Thomas Markle, is white and her mother, Doria Ragland, is Black.
"Also, take a peek at her lips. She has nice, full lips that anybody would die for," Youn noted about mid-twenties Meghan.
Meghan Markle's 'Subtle' Changes to Her Nose and Lips
By the time Meghan was 32 and had landed a role on Suits, Youn observed modest changes in her face, including "very conservative thinning of her nose and maybe even a little projection added to it."
"When you take a look at her lips, they also appear to have been very subtly plumped as well. She is a gorgeous woman. These changes are very, very subtle, and to somebody who's not a trained eye, it may not be so obvious," he claimed.
Meghan Markle Botox Speculation
"She's a gorgeous woman. Arguably, she may have had a nose job. Once again, I think she has, but it's possible that some of this could be contouring and lighting," Youn pointed out about the light touches to Meghan's nose that made it appear slimmer.
"And she may have, at times, had a little tweak to her lips with a little filler. No big deal," he continued.
Youn also weighed in on long-running speculation that Meghan has dabbled in Botox, but said he doesn't believe the mother of two has relied on the wrinkle-smoothing injections over the long haul.
He pointed to a photo of her forehead showing expressive wrinkles as she greeted royal fans just before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, saying that it "is a classic case of no Botox."
Meghan Markle Credited Her Dad for Her Unique Nose Shape
"Botox paralyzes and weakens muscles, preventing them from contracting, and if you've got a lot of Botox in your forehead, you can't do this," he explained, noting Meghan's skin was far from frozen.
Markle has never commented on whether she has undergone plastic surgery, but gave a very obvious tip-off that she was proud of her familial nose in a 2016 Father's Day post on Instagram.
“Thanks for my work ethic, my love of Busby Berkeley films & club sandwiches, for teaching me the importance of handwritten thank you notes, and for giving me that signature Markle nose," Meghan gushed to her dad, whom she has now been estranged from since 2018.