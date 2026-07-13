'Jurassic Park' Icon Sam Neill's Eerie Death Confession Resurfaces After Star's Tragic Passing at 78
July 13 2026, Published 11:48 a.m. ET
Before his death at 78 years old, actor Sam Neill was candid about the end of his life.
On July 13, his family shared the news of his passing with the world. Neill was in the midst of cancer recovery at the time of his death.
According to his own words, Neill would be totally "annoyed" to find out he died, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sam Neill Confesses He Wasn't Afraid to Die
Three years before his death, in October 2023, Neill told ABC, "I'd be annoyed because there are things I still want to do."
At the time, Neill was battling through cancer, but the possibility of death "never worried (him) from the beginning" as he wasn't "in any way frightened of dying."
Nonetheless, he hoped for "another decade or two" just to get to experience a bit more of life, he further explained in an interview with The Guardian.
Neill's Death Was 'Unexpected' After Cancer Recovery
In the end, Neill's death was "unexpected" despite his prior health woes.
His family wrote on Instagram: "It is with immense sadness that the whānau [family] of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia.
"Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free."
They thanked the care staff at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital for their "incredible care."
Additionally, the family promised more details would be available in time, "but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss."
Neill Tried Alternative Cancer Treatment
As his family pointed out, Neill was cancer free before his death.
He was first diagnosed with T-cell lymphoma, which is a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, about five years ago. The Jurassic Park actor kept the treatment under the radar, explaining his difficulties with chemotherapy to 7News in April.
The chemo, though, stopped working, leaving him confused. He said, “I was at a loss and it looked like I was on the way out, which wasn’t ideal obviously."
Neill sought alternative cancer treatment options, including a trial for CAR T-cell therapy, which trains T-cells to destroy cancer cells.
After undergoing the alternative treatment, doctors performed a scan and found no trace of cancer in Neill's body. He said, "That’s an extraordinary thing."
Neill Contemplated a Return to the Screen
Neill was so confident in his health that he was contemplating taking another step in his career.
He said: "I'm very, very excited that this can happen. It’s time I did another movie."
The Peaky Blinders star was known for a career of longevity. He began his career in university theater, unsure of what his future career might hold.
Following school, Neill snagged his first movie role in 1971 on the television film The City of No. However, it wasn't until 1977 that he broke into the mainstream with the film Sleeping Dogs, a movie that managed to capture the attention of those outside of New Zealand and Australia, his home.
By 1981, Sam's career, too, went international as he played roles in Omen III: The Final Conflict and Possession.
He was best known for his roles in Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders. His final role was in a TV miniseries, The Twelve.