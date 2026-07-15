RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines Back on Track After Surviving Olivia Nuzzi 'Affair' Scandal — 'Teenage Couple in Love'
July 15 2026, Published 9:18 a.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s marriage to Cheryl Hines is "back on track" following his rumored fling with young journalist Olivia Nuzzi, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the pair are acting like "a teenage couple on love" say insiders, even when the cameras aren't around.
'Acting Like Teenage Couple In Love'
A source told PageSix: "They were holding hands and kissing while touring Belgrade.
"They were super affectionate with each other. He had his arm around her and at one point kissed her. They acted like a teenage couple in love with all his sexting scandals clearly in the rearview mirror."
The couple, who married in 2014, even reportedly checked out a Game of Thrones exhibit during their visit to Serbia.
RFK's alleged affair with Nuzzi, 33, rocked their marriage 18 months ago.
Hines, 60, put on a brave face during the ordeal, publicly dismissing reports about Nuzzi’s relationship with her 72-year-old husband, sniffing: "You have to consider the source,” when asked about the alleged affair.
Moving On With Another High-Profile Older Man
It was claimed Nuzzi and the politician, who was running for president at the time, had an intense relationship by phone that included FaceTime s-- and exchanging declarations of love.
Kennedy, who is now the Secretary for Health and Human Services, has claimed they only met once for an interview.
Earlier this month, it was revealed Nuzzi has recently struck up a new romance with another high profile and older figure — Vice co-founder Shane Smith, 56.
Nuzzi, who split from fiancé Ryan Lizza in the midst of her RFK Jr.scandal, started dating Smith "almost immediately" after first meeting him in April, say insiders.
The journalist and new love Smith have been spotted enjoying each other’s company in Malibu, where they both live.
MAGA Links Impacted Career
Hines has stuck by her husband, despite his MAGA links harming her career.
RadarOnline.com previously told how the Curb Your Enthusiasm star is done begging liberal Hollywood players to accept her back into the fold and people in her inner circle said she seems relieved.
"She's given up on winning them back," one longtime friend said.
"If Hollywood thinks she's 'gone MAGA,' then fine. She's not twisting herself into a pretzel to prove otherwise. She's married to a cabinet member now – what do they expect her to do, hide?"
However, she was recently left upset by Michelle Obama who reportedly banned Hines from appearing in a new HBO series honouring America's 250th birthday.
The former First Lady, 62, is an executive producer on Larry David's new seven-episode sketch show, Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America, and reportedly used her influence to stop Hines from featuring.
A source told The Daily Mail: "Cheryl felt terribly hurt and emotionally injured because she had worked so closely with Larry for the entire 12 seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm and they had become like bosom buddies.
"Cheryl's dream was to work with Larry again and be part of the cast of the new show. She firmly believed that the staunch anti-Trumper could put aside his negative political views about MAGA and Kennedy."