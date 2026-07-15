RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines Back on Track After Surviving Olivia Nuzzi 'Affair' Scandal — 'Teenage Couple in Love'

It was claimed Nuzzi and the politician, who was running for president at the time, had an intense relationship by phone that included FaceTime s-- and exchanging declarations of love.

Kennedy, who is now the Secretary for Health and Human Services, has claimed they only met once for an interview.

Earlier this month, it was revealed Nuzzi has recently struck up a new romance with another high profile and older figure — Vice co-founder Shane Smith, 56.

Nuzzi, who split from fiancé Ryan Lizza in the midst of her RFK Jr.scandal, started dating Smith "almost immediately" after first meeting him in April, say insiders.

The journalist and new love Smith have been spotted enjoying each other’s company in Malibu, where they both live.