Michelle Obama 'Bans' Cheryl Hines From Appearing in New Larry David HBO Show Over MAGA Links — Ex-First Lady 'Can Be A B**** on Wheels’

Hines, 60, starred alongside David, 78, in the hit comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm; however, their relationship has become strained in recent years due to her relationship with the nation's Health and Human Services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The actress dropped her long association with the Democrats to form a friendship with Donald Trump's allies.

And her ties to MAGA have resulted in Hines being omitted from the series, with insiders claiming the prospect of her featuring would make Michelle go "absolutely ballistic."

Michelle and husband, Barack Obama, are executive producing David's show through their film and TV production company, Higher Ground. The ex-president, 64, will also be guest-starring in the series.