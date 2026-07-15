Donald Trump Says FBI 'Wasting Their Time' Probing Lindsey Graham Death Amid Conspiracy Theories Linking Russia and Iran — 'No Evil There'

The Commander-in-Chief, 80, made the comments when responding to being quizzed why agents were spotted at Graham's home just blocks from the Capitol on Monday, two days after the 71-year-old’s death.

Trump said: "I don't see a lot of evil there.

"I know there’s all sorts of conspiracy theories going along, and I think the FBI is wasting their time if they're doing that."

Washington's chief medical examiner said a preliminary examination of Graham found "aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease," or a rupture of his aorta due to a hardening of his arteries.