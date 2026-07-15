Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Top Stories Right > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Says FBI 'Wasting Their Time' Probing Lindsey Graham Death Amid Conspiracy Theories Linking Russia and Iran — 'No Evil There'

Picture of Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump says the FBI are 'wasting their time' looking into to the death of fellow Republican and close friend Lindsey Graham.

Contact us by Email

July 15 2026, Published 8:27 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump says the FBI are "wasting their time" probing Lindsey Graham's death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president spoke out amid conspiracy theories circling online that Iran or Russia could be behind the senator's sudden passing last weekend.

Article continues below advertisement

Responding To Conspiracy Queries

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump says there is nothing in conspiracy theories currently swirling online regarding Graham's passing.

Article continues below advertisement

The Commander-in-Chief, 80, made the comments when responding to being quizzed why agents were spotted at Graham's home just blocks from the Capitol on Monday, two days after the 71-year-old’s death.

Trump said: "I don't see a lot of evil there.

"I know there’s all sorts of conspiracy theories going along, and I think the FBI is wasting their time if they're doing that."

Washington's chief medical examiner said a preliminary examination of Graham found "aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease," or a rupture of his aorta due to a hardening of his arteries.

Article continues below advertisement

Family History Of Heart Complications

Picture of Lindsey Graham
Source: MEGA

Trump says Graham's family history of heart problems is what should be focussed on.

Article continues below advertisement

Authorities are still awaiting the results of toxicology and other testing.

Trump, who was one of the last people Graham spoke to before his death, told reporters during an Oval Office briefing he had reviewed all of the medical reports related to Graham’s death and even received guidance from his White House doctors about what had happened.

Trump said he was aware that Graham’s father had also died of heart complications at a relatively young age.

He explained: "They say it's almost undetectable. You can detect it if you have a very bad back. That's a sign. It's a bad sign.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Would Tell Me He Had A Bad Back'

Picture of Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham
Source: MEGA

Trump explained Lindsey's back problems could be linked to heart-related death.

READ MORE ON Top Stories Right
Hillary Clinton has been linked to an FBI probe over her brother's alleged import scam, newly revealed records.

EXCLUSIVE: Hillary Clinton Eyed in New Fraud Scheme — Bombshell FBI Files Expose Probe Into Brother's Import Scam

Bunnie Xo's ex has claimed she sold herself to pay Jelly Roll's bills before his rise to fame.

EXCLUSIVE: Bunnie Xo's Tricks Paid Jelly Roll's Bills — Fuming Ex Tells How She Sold Herself to Keep Them Afloat

Article continues below advertisement

"So if anybody has a bad back ... that’s one of the primary signs. And he would tell me he had a bad back, but little did anyone realize it was for that.

"So, when that bursts, which it did, it bursts."

The FBI declined to comment on Trump’s latest remarks.

On Monday night on Newsmax, Trump was also asked about the conspiracy theories swirling about Graham and whether Russia could have poisoned him.

A key defender of both Ukraine and Israel, Graham had been pushing for tougher sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow and had just met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv the day before he died.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Picture of Lindsey Graham
Source: MEGA

Graham's father died around the same age as the senator.

Trump said: "Just to answer the conspiracy theory, I'd love to say yes, but I think he — he had some problems.

"And his father died just about at the same age. ... I’m a believer in the racehorse theory, you know, if you have problems, you have problems.

"And he had some problems that were a little bit deep-seated and not easy to find."

FBI Director Kash Patel has said his agency is "assisting local authorities" in the matter.

And two law enforcement sources familiar with the scene Monday said federal agents continue to investigate Graham’s death out of an abundance of caution.

But no new evidence has arisen since Saturday night to indicate foul play, those sources said.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, appointed Graham's only sibling, Darline Graham, to fill out the remainder of her late brother's term, which ends in January.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.