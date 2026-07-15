Donald Trump Says FBI 'Wasting Their Time' Probing Lindsey Graham Death Amid Conspiracy Theories Linking Russia and Iran — 'No Evil There'
July 15 2026, Published 8:27 a.m. ET
Donald Trump says the FBI are "wasting their time" probing Lindsey Graham's death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president spoke out amid conspiracy theories circling online that Iran or Russia could be behind the senator's sudden passing last weekend.
Responding To Conspiracy Queries
The Commander-in-Chief, 80, made the comments when responding to being quizzed why agents were spotted at Graham's home just blocks from the Capitol on Monday, two days after the 71-year-old’s death.
Trump said: "I don't see a lot of evil there.
"I know there’s all sorts of conspiracy theories going along, and I think the FBI is wasting their time if they're doing that."
Washington's chief medical examiner said a preliminary examination of Graham found "aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease," or a rupture of his aorta due to a hardening of his arteries.
Family History Of Heart Complications
Authorities are still awaiting the results of toxicology and other testing.
Trump, who was one of the last people Graham spoke to before his death, told reporters during an Oval Office briefing he had reviewed all of the medical reports related to Graham’s death and even received guidance from his White House doctors about what had happened.
Trump said he was aware that Graham’s father had also died of heart complications at a relatively young age.
He explained: "They say it's almost undetectable. You can detect it if you have a very bad back. That's a sign. It's a bad sign.
'He Would Tell Me He Had A Bad Back'
"So if anybody has a bad back ... that’s one of the primary signs. And he would tell me he had a bad back, but little did anyone realize it was for that.
"So, when that bursts, which it did, it bursts."
The FBI declined to comment on Trump’s latest remarks.
On Monday night on Newsmax, Trump was also asked about the conspiracy theories swirling about Graham and whether Russia could have poisoned him.
A key defender of both Ukraine and Israel, Graham had been pushing for tougher sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow and had just met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv the day before he died.
Trump said: "Just to answer the conspiracy theory, I'd love to say yes, but I think he — he had some problems.
"And his father died just about at the same age. ... I’m a believer in the racehorse theory, you know, if you have problems, you have problems.
"And he had some problems that were a little bit deep-seated and not easy to find."
FBI Director Kash Patel has said his agency is "assisting local authorities" in the matter.
And two law enforcement sources familiar with the scene Monday said federal agents continue to investigate Graham’s death out of an abundance of caution.
But no new evidence has arisen since Saturday night to indicate foul play, those sources said.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, appointed Graham's only sibling, Darline Graham, to fill out the remainder of her late brother's term, which ends in January.