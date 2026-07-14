Lindsey Graham's Final Heartbreaking Call: Senator Contacted Staffers in Desperate Need of Help Before his Sudden Death — 'I'm Having Chest Pains'
July 14 2026, Published 8:08 a.m. ET
Lindsey Graham made a desperate last phone call to staffers before his sudden death last weekend.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the senator, and close friend of Donald Trump, initially shrugged off health concerns but admitted he needed help.
'I Need To Do Something'
His final ever call was revealed by Alabama senator and fellow Republican Tommy Tuberville who told how one of his own staffers was with Graham's scheduler Saturday night when the phone call came.
Tuberville said: "Lindsey called, basically said, ''Listen, I'm having chest pains. You know, I need to do something.'"
The scheduler then asked Graham if he'd called 911.
Graham replied: "No, that's the reason I called you."
"By the time she got there, 911 had knocked the door down, and they were working on him," Tuberville added.
Hours earlier Graham, 71, had spoken to the president discussing recent trip to Ukraine.
Trump, 80, then confided in him about his planned strikes on Iran.
'Graham Said He Was Tried'
The Commander-in-Chief revealed on Monday night he spoke to Graham and asked how was doing following the trip.
In a Sunday morning interview on NBC's Meet the Press, Trump revealed that Graham was "like a member of the family to him," and that the two had spoken over the phone on Saturday night.
Trump also revealed that Graham called him to discuss the passage of the SAVE America Act, which Graham co-sponsored in the U.S. Senate.
"He actually said he was tired, but he wanted to pass the SAVE America Act, and I said, 'Well, we're going to get it done, Lindsey. We’re going to get it done. I’ll see you, like, soon,'" Trump noted.
Trump said Graham sounded fatigued after his overseas travel but insisted there were no signs of a looming medical emergency.
"Other than being tired, he was fine," the president said, later adding he believed Graham's passing was "a quick end, and maybe that's not the worst way to go."
Graham's office confirmed his death in a statement released on Sunday, July 12.
"On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness," the statement read. "Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period."
Exclusive photos, first obtained by TMZ, show Graham being wheeled out of his Capitol Hill residence on the evening of July 11 as emergency medical personnel rushed him to a waiting ambulance.
In the images, the senator appears to be intubated while first responders worked to stabilize him before transporting him to a local hospital.
According to NBC News, police scanner audio indicated emergency crews were dispatched to Graham's home for a reported cardiac arrest.
The D.C. Fire and EMS Department declined to release additional details about the medical emergency, citing federal privacy laws.
Following news of Graham's death, Trump led a wave of tributes honoring one of his closest political allies.
"Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead!" the president wrote on Truth Social. "He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!"