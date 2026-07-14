Lindsey Graham's Final Heartbreaking Call: Senator Contacted Staffers in Desperate Need of Help Before his Sudden Death — 'I'm Having Chest Pains'

His final ever call was revealed by Alabama senator and fellow Republican Tommy Tuberville who told how one of his own staffers was with Graham's scheduler Saturday night when the phone call came.

Tuberville said: "Lindsey called, basically said, ''Listen, I'm having chest pains. You know, I need to do something.'"

The scheduler then asked Graham if he'd called 911.

Graham replied: "No, that's the reason I called you."

"By the time she got there, 911 had knocked the door down, and they were working on him," Tuberville added.

Hours earlier Graham, 71, had spoken to the president discussing recent trip to Ukraine.

Trump, 80, then confided in him about his planned strikes on Iran.