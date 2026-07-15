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EXCLUSIVE: Hillary Clinton Eyed in New Fraud Scheme — Bombshell FBI Files Expose Probe Into Brother's Import Scam

Hillary Clinton has been linked to an FBI probe over her brother's alleged import scam, newly revealed records.
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton has been linked to an FBI probe over her brother's alleged import scam, newly revealed records.

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July 15 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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FBI documents reveal former first lady Hillary Clinton was eyed by the bureau in a wire and mail fraud investigation into her late brother Tony Rodham, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Judicial Watch slapped the FBI with a lawsuit in December 2025 for allegedly refusing to release more than 13,000 pages, including audio and video evidence, collected during the probe into Rodham's 1995 plot to import Romania's once popular ARO SUVs and Jeeps into America.

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Feds Probed Clinton Brother's Dealings

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Judicial Watch sued the FBI over the release of thousands of records tied to the Tony Rodham investigation.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Judicial Watch sued the FBI over the release of thousands of records tied to the Tony Rodham investigation.

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Rodham, who died in 2019 at age 64, caught the attention of the feds while working for Florida-based East European Imports, Inc. (EEI).

The company's reps allegedly approached American auto dealers demanding $69,900 in upfront payments to buy the exclusive rights to sell the vehicles, according to documents recently released by the feds.

"Questions have now arisen as to whether, in fact, EEI ever had a legitimate contract with the Romanian government, and/or with the Romanian manufacturer or exporter of the ARO, to import these vehicles to the U.S," the documents state.

"The investigation has assumed sensitive political aspects because" investigators suspected Tony used his sister's political influence "in securing the alleged ARO importation rights on behalf of EEI."

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Feds Believed Deal Was Scam

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FBI documents said investigators suspected Rodham used Hillary Clinton's political influence in the ARO import deal.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

FBI documents said investigators suspected Rodham used Hillary Clinton's political influence in the ARO import deal.

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The feds suspected the entire operation was a scam because "No ARO vehicles have ever been imported by EEI from Romania for sale in the United States," according to the documents.

This was not the first time Hillary's brother had gotten into trouble, sometimes involving the former secretary of state's other sibling, Hugh Rodham, now 76.

In 1999, the brothers irked then-National Security Advisor Samuel Berger by spending nine days in Russia meeting with the political enemies of U.S. ally Georgian President Eduard Shevardnadze in an attempt to secure a hazelnut import deal.

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New Documents Intensify Clinton Scrutiny

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Tom Fitton said unreleased FBI records could raise additional questions involving Clinton.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Tom Fitton said unreleased FBI records could raise additional questions involving Clinton.

Tony was also caught pocketing $325,000 after urging Hillary and then-President Bill Clinton to pardon two convicted bank fraudsters from Tennessee – and later claimed the cash payments were loans unrelated to the clemency push.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton believes the remaining FBI documents related to the Romanian car racket could implicate Hillary.

"After more than two decades of delay, these FBI records reveal a criminal investigation involving Hillary Clinton's brother and raise serious questions about what remains hidden in the government's files – not only about Hillary's brother – but Hillary Clinton herself," he said.

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