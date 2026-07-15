EXCLUSIVE: Hillary Clinton Eyed in New Fraud Scheme — Bombshell FBI Files Expose Probe Into Brother's Import Scam

Rodham, who died in 2019 at age 64, caught the attention of the feds while working for Florida-based East European Imports, Inc. (EEI).

The company's reps allegedly approached American auto dealers demanding $69,900 in upfront payments to buy the exclusive rights to sell the vehicles, according to documents recently released by the feds.

"Questions have now arisen as to whether, in fact, EEI ever had a legitimate contract with the Romanian government, and/or with the Romanian manufacturer or exporter of the ARO, to import these vehicles to the U.S," the documents state.

"The investigation has assumed sensitive political aspects because" investigators suspected Tony used his sister's political influence "in securing the alleged ARO importation rights on behalf of EEI."